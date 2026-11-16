Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: Ebenezer, godzilla, Weekend Box Office

Ebenezer Takes Top Spot From Godzilla At Weekend Box Office

In a bit of a surprise, Ebenezer and The Cat in the Hat beat out the second weekend of Godzilla Minus Zero at the box office.

Article Summary Ebenezer tops the weekend box office with $19 million, landing near projections and giving Paramount a needed holiday win.

Johnny Depp’s Ebenezer earned an A- CinemaScore, and Paramount hopes strong word of mouth carries it through Christmas.

Ebenezer beat The Cat in the Hat and Godzilla Minus Zero, as Godzilla plunged 73% in its second weekend.

With Ebenezer leading a quiet frame, attention now turns to The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping next weekend.

Ebenezer won what may be the last ho-hum weekend at the box office this year. The Johnny Depp-starring film made $19 million, good enough to take the top spot. That is right in line with tracking, which placed the film at $20 million. CinemaScore gave it an "A-" score, and Paramount is counting on it to have legs through the entire holiday season. They probably would have preferred to open it closer to Christmas, but there's heavy competition every weekend between now and then, so they took what they could get. There was no way this would have had any chance of making money around the release of Dune, Avengers, or Jumanji.

Ebenezer Takes Down Godzilla

Ebenezer held off last weekend's top two. The Cat in the Hat made $11.4 million, bringing its two-week total to $38 million and a pretty decent hold week-to-week. Godzilla Minus Zero, last weekend's champ, dropped a surprising 73%, taking in $8.3 million. It has made $48.9 million so far. With that drop, the film will still pass the domestic take of Godzilla Minus One, but by less than most would have thought. The other major release this weekend, How to Rob a Bank, completely flopped with only $5 million. Amazon MGM messed with that release date so much that the masses just shrugged and moved on. Even at a $40 million budget, that stings.

The weekend box office top five for November 13:

Ebenezer- $19 million The Cat in the Hat- $11.4 million Godzilla Minus Zero- $8.3 million Ramayana: Rise of a Legend- $5.5 million You Can See Everything- $5.4 million

This week, we kick off the holiday box office with a bang. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping opens wide everywhere and should bring with it big bucks. I think it opens over $100 million; people are very excited for this installment of the franchise. I will say $110 million.

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