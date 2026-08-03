Posted in: A24, Elden Ring, Games, Movies | Tagged: alex garland, Elden Ring

Elden Ring Film Has Reportedly Wrapped Filming

The big-screen adaptation of Elden Ring, directed by Alex Garland, has reportedly wrapped filming ahead of its March 2028 release.

Article Summary Elden Ring has reportedly wrapped filming, a major milestone for Alex Garland’s live-action adaptation.

A deleted Instagram post from prop artist Sean Schofield appears to confirm production has finished.

The message thanked cast and crew for bringing Elden Ring to life after six months of work on the film.

If filming is complete, Elden Ring now has more than a year for post-production before its March 2028 release.

We first learned about the Elden Ring adaptation back in 2024, and, all things considered, for a video game adaptation, this one has practically moved at light speed. The fact that by 2025, the live-action film was formally announced with a director attached was a big deal. A24 and Alex Garland were coming off the box office success of Civil War, so if there were a director who could work with A24 for a big budget, it would be Garland. The cast officially rounded out a little under a year later in April 2026 with some big names attached.

Now it sounds like filming has wrapped, though it appears that perhaps that information was not supposed to be released to the public. Prop artist Sean Schofield shared in a now deleted Instagram post (via IGN) an image of a keychain with the logo, a clapboard, a branded backpack, and a piece of paper with a message to the cast and crew, which read: "Dear cast and crew, thank you for your incredibly hard work on Elden Ring. Your skill, dedication, and all-round professionalism were integral in bringing this unique project to life. We wish you a well-earned rest. Thank you and very best wishes, Alex, Allon, Matthew, Peter, Andrew and Charlie."

In the caption of the now deleted post, Schofield wrote: "Dream job to end all dream jobs. 6 solid months of blood, sweat and tears making the coolest stuff ever, working alongside the best of the best. Can't share anything else for a very long time, but I couldn't be more proud of what we did."

The post being deleted could mean they haven't finished filming yet, or that the information wasn't supposed to be released to the public. Either way, wrapping now means they have over a year to work on post-production and reshoots, and that is always a good thing. Nothing good comes from a rushed production, and Elden Ring is already beating the video game odds by getting to the big screen in what feels like 7-10 business days. They can take a little time to make sure everything is solid in post.

Elden Ring Cast And Release Date

Elden Ring directed by Alex Garland and will star Kit Connor (Warfare, Heartstopper), Ben Whishaw (Skyfall, Paddington), Cailee Spaeny (Alien: Romulus, Civil War), Tom Burke (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Black Bag), Havana Rose Liu (Bottoms), Sonoya Mizuno (Ex Machina), Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes), Ruby Cruz (Willow, Bottoms), Nick Offerman (The Last of Us, Parks and Recreation), John Hodgkinson, Jefferson Hall, Emma Laird, and Peter Serafinowicz. It will be released in theaters on March 3, 2028.

Created under the guidance of FromSoftware's Hidetaka Miyazaki, based on a mythological story written by George R. R. Martin, this action RPG debuted in 2022. It allows players to explore vast environments and dungeons to discover the unknown and enjoy the sense of accomplishment that comes from overcoming obstacles and challenges. The dark fantasy action RPG has surpassed 30 million copies sold worldwide.

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