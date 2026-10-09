Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: Elsinore

Elsinore: Focus Features Has Released The Official Poster

Focus Features has released the official poster for Elsinore, which will be in select theaters on November 20th.

Article Summary Focus Features has unveiled the official Elsinore poster following last week’s teaser trailer debut.

Elsinore is set for a select theatrical release on November 20 as awards season contenders begin rolling out.

Early Telluride reactions to Elsinore have been strong, adding momentum to the film’s growing Oscar buzz.

Andrew Scott is emerging as a major awards contender, with Elsinore positioned as a key FYC campaign title.

The official teaser trailer for Elsinore dropped last week, and Focus Features has released the official poster, too. It's really well done in its simplicity, which is good. When it comes to movies chasing Oscar gold, they tend to be a little more simplistic in their posters and marketing. It makes everything seem like it is being taken just a little more seriously, even if that really isn't true in the end. It's the fall so the leaves are changing, it's getting cooler, and the "based on a true story" movies are rolling into theaters. The early reviews from the Telluride Film Festival are very positive, but specifically, we're likely looking at an FYC Campaign for Andrew Scott. Considering how many people completely ignored how insanely good All Of Us Strangers were back in 2023, this seems like karmic justice.

Elsinore: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The deeply emotional and inspirational true story of Ian Charleson, a gifted actor whose greatest challenge becomes his greatest triumph. Facing his own mortality with unflinching honesty, wit, and grace, Charleson delivers a courageous performance that becomes a source of healing and inspiration for those around him.

Elsinore, directed by Simon Stone, stars Andrew Scott, Olivia Colman, Billie Piper, Johnny Flynn, Luke Thompson, David Dawson, Matthew Beard, Joe Locke, Monica Dolan, Georgie Glen, Sadie Soverall, Adeel Akhtar, Dickie Beau, Kadiff Kirwan with Juliet Stevenson and Peter Mullan. Elsinore will be in select theaters on November 20th.

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