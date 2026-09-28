Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: Elsinore

Elsinore: Official Trailer Plus 3 High-Quality Images Released

Focus Features has released the official trailer, along with 3 high-quality images from Elsinore, which will be released in select theaters on November 20th.

Article Summary Focus Features has unveiled the official Elsinore trailer ahead of the film’s select theatrical release on November 20.

Elsinore arrives with strong Telluride buzz, positioning Andrew Scott as an early awards-season contender.

The true-story drama centers on acclaimed actor Ian Charleson as he faces mortality with honesty, wit, and grace.

Directed by Simon Stone, Elsinore looks poised to join the fall wave of emotionally powerful prestige dramas.

'Tis the season of the "based on a true story" films. It wouldn't be the fall without the first crop of films coming out of film festivals that are based on true stories that are likely going to rip your heart out, and you get to watch incredible actors putting on the performances of their lives. That appears to be the case for Elsinore. The early reviews from the Telluride Film Festival are very positive, but specifically, we're likely looking at an FYC Campaign for Andrew Scott. Considering how many people completely ignored how insanely good All Of Us Strangers were back in 2023, this seems like karmic justice. Focus Features is looking to bring in some Oscar gold this year and has dropped the official trailer along with three high-quality images from the film. It will be in select theaters at the end of November.

Elsinore: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The deeply emotional and inspirational true story of Ian Charleson, a gifted actor whose greatest challenge becomes his greatest triumph. Facing his own mortality with unflinching honesty, wit, and grace, Charleson delivers a courageous performance that becomes a source of healing and inspiration for those around him.

Elsinore, directed by Simon Stone, stars Andrew Scott, Olivia Colman, Billie Piper, Johnny Flynn, Luke Thompson, David Dawson, Matthew Beard, Joe Locke, Monica Dolan, Georgie Glen, Sadie Soverall, Adeel Akhtar, Dickie Beau, Kadiff Kirwan with Juliet Stevenson and Peter Mullan. Elsinore will be in select theaters on November 20th.

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