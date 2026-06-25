Posted in: Movies, Trailer, Warner Bros | Tagged: Evil Dead Burn, Warner Bros

Evil Dead Burn: Final Trailer Released As Tickets Go On Sale

Evil Dead Burn is only a couple of weeks away, with tickets on sale right now. A final trailer is now out ahead of the July 10 release.

Article Summary Evil Dead Burn has released its final trailer ahead of the July 10 premiere, and tickets are now officially on sale.

Sébastien Vaniček’s Evil Dead Burn teases a smarter, more animalistic new breed of Deadites with unique styles.

The trailer for Evil Dead Burn highlights nasty, inventive horror beats that suggest another intense franchise entry.

Following Evil Dead Rise’s success, Evil Dead Burn aims to keep the anthology era alive in a crowded July box office.

Evil Dead Burn is getting closer and closer to release in a couple of weeks, and a new, final trailer has been released. Tickets are now on sale as well. Souheila Yacoub, Tandi Wright, Hunter Doohan, Luciane Buchanan, Errol Shand, Maude Davey, George Pullar, and Greta Van Den Brink star in the film, the latest in the iconic horror franchise. It is directed by Sébastien Vaniček.

Evil Dead Burn Looks To Scare Up Summer Money

The director had this to say about said Deadites in the new film: "I really want the audience to feel different when they use their dishwasher after watching the movie," he says. "I needed to stay in touch with what makes these demons not like the ones from The Exorcist," says Vaniček. "They are smart. They are playing with you. When I was talking with the actors, I was telling them, 'Behave like animals.' Every one of these Deadites has a fighting style that is completely different."

It was such a good idea to turn this franchise into an anthology series. The last film, Evil Dead Rise, was fantastic, and audiences responded positively, with the film grossing $147 million worldwide on a budget well under $20 million. Sure, we all loved Ash Williams, but it was time to move past that, and frankly, more horror franchises should do the same. As for Evil Dead Burn, the trailer worked for me, and the woman drinking wax from the candle, for some reason, really got to me. This summer is a little lighter on horror like this, and if the film were opening in any month other than July, it could clean up. I don't see it in that crowded month, but I guess it is possible. It releases on July 10.

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