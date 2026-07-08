Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Evil Dead Burn, Warner Bros

Evil Dead Burn: New Poster Hits Before Release Tomorrow

One last very cool art poster has been released for Evil Dead Burn. The latest film in the franchise hits theaters this weekend.

Article Summary Evil Dead Burn gets a final poster ahead of release, with tickets on sale as the new franchise entry hits theaters.

Director Sébastien Vaniček says Evil Dead Burn features smart Deadites with distinct, animalistic fighting styles.

Evil Dead Burn follows Evil Dead Rise, building on the franchise’s anthology approach after the last film’s strong box office.

The Evil Dead Burn trailer suggests brutal summer horror, with early buzz pointing to a possible breakout opening weekend.

Evil Dead Burn is getting closer and closer to release this week, and a new poster has been released. Tickets are now on sale as well, but you probably already knew that. Souheila Yacoub, Tandi Wright, Hunter Doohan, Luciane Buchanan, Errol Shand, Maude Davey, George Pullar, and Greta Van Den Brink star in the film, the latest in the iconic horror franchise. It is directed by Sébastien Vaniček.

Evil Dead Burn Looks To Scare Up Summer Money

The director had this to say about said Deadites in the new film: "I really want the audience to feel different when they use their dishwasher after watching the movie," he says. "I needed to stay in touch with what makes these demons not like the ones from The Exorcist," says Vaniček. "They are smart. They are playing with you. When I was talking with the actors, I was telling them, 'Behave like animals.' Every one of these Deadites has a fighting style that is completely different."

It was such a good idea to turn this franchise into an anthology series. The last film, Evil Dead Rise, was fantastic, and audiences responded positively, with the film grossing $147 million worldwide on a budget well under $20 million. Sure, we all loved Ash Williams, but it was time to move past that, and frankly, more horror franchises should do the same. As for Evil Dead Burn, the trailer worked for me, and the woman drinking wax from the candle, for some reason, really got to me. This summer is a little lighter on horror like this, and if the film were opening in any month other than July, it could clean up. I don't see it in that crowded month, but I guess it is possible. It might even take in more this weekend than the Monana live-action remake, which is crazy.

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