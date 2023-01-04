Evil Dead Rise Trailer Unleashed Into The World

Evil Dead Rise has revealed its debut trailer, and boy, was it worth the wait. Gabrielle Echols (Reminiscence), Morgan Davies (The End), and Nell Fisher (Splendid Isolation) star alongside Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan. Sam Raimi, Bruce Campbell, and Robert Tapert are producing and have been very involved in the production. The film is directed by Lee Cronin. This was supposed to release around Halloween on HBO Max, but the film has been given a vote of confidence by WB and will instead get a theatrical run starting on April 21, 2023. Below you can find the trailer, the poster, which is creepy as hell, and the official synopsis.

Evil Dead Rise Has Fans Hyped

"New Line Cinema and Renaissance Pictures present a return to the iconic horror franchise, "Evil Dead Rise," from writer/director Lee Cronin ("The Hole in the Ground"). The movie stars Lily Sullivan ("I Met a Girl," "Barkskins"), Alyssa Sutherland ("The Mist," "Vikings"), Morgan Davies ("Storm Boy," "The End"), Gabrielle Echols ("Reminiscence"), and introducing Nell Fisher ("Northspur"). Moving the action out of the woods and into the city, "Evil Dead Rise" tells a twisted tale of two estranged sisters, played by Sutherland and Sullivan, whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable."

Fans are actually pretty damn excited for this one. That Warner Bros., who has been fast to cancel productions and films right now, and shove things onto HBO Max, must believe in this one, as a theatrical release was always a long shot for this one. I still will always wish for a follow-up to the 2013 remake, but I can find room in my heart for this one.

Evil Dead Rise is in theaters on April 21, 2023.