Face/Off 2: Nicolas Cage Reveals Initial Sequel Pitch, Adam Wingard Nicolas Cage (The Old Way) reveals Face/Off 2's story pitched to him that involves rivals Castor Troy and Sean Archer & their children.

Nicolas Cage rarely revisits a beloved work for a possible franchise nowadays. However, thanks to projects like 2021's The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and Disney's renewed interest in the National Treasure franchise with the Disney+ spin-off series Edge of History and a third film, it seems like the actor is more receptive to returning to them. The Lionsgate film that co-starred Pedro Pascal revealed his character Javier as the "biggest Nicolas Cage" fan, even to the point of owning a wax figure of Cage's character Castor Troy from the 1997 action classic in John Woo's Face/Off sporting his two golden guns. While Cage played a fictionalized version of himself in the film, he was approached to reprise his role with Adam Wingard in talks of directing the sequel. While promoting his western The Old Way, the actor spoke to Collider about what Face/Off 2 would be about and how it would build off his Troy and John Travolta's Sean Archer rivalry.

How Face/Off 2 Involves Castor Troy and Sean Archer's Children

"I think Face/Off is a sequel that lends itself to a lot of twists and turns and unpredictability. It's almost like if you factor in the idea of offspring and Castor and Sean having children and these children grow up, then it becomes like three-dimensional chess, and then it's not just the two, John Travolta and myself, it's four of us ping-ponging and going at different levels, and it becomes even more complex," Cage said. "I think there's a lot of fertile ground there. I had maybe one meeting in an office, but I haven't heard anything since, so I don't know."

Paramount's Face/Off found the actor playing somewhat against type as international terrorist Troy, who accidentally murders the son of FBI agent Archer. As part of the latter's personal vendetta, he captures Troy years later but not before he reveals he planted a bomb somewhere in Los Angeles. To find out where it is, Archer undergoes an experimental procedure to physically look like Troy since he knows everything about the man to go undercover to convince his brother to reveal the bomb's location. Fate intervenes as the deck is stacked against Archer, Troy is off for revenge to ruin his life, and it's a race against time to set things right. Archer's daughter Jamie was played by Dominique Swain, and Troy's son Michael was played by Myles Jeffrey.

"[Adam] 's great, and I think we share similar tastes," Cage added. "We have similar sensibilities. I liked everything he did with 'Godzilla vs. Kong,' and I think that he's smart. He has respect for cinema and various kinds of iconography. I think it would be great." Lionsgate's The Old Way is currently in theaters.