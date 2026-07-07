Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: fast forever

Fast Forever: Vin Diesel Shares A Set Video But Filming Hasn't Begun

Over the weekend, Vin Diesel shared a social media post that made it seem like Fast Forever had started filming, but it doesn't sound like that's quite accurate.

Article Summary Vin Diesel shared a set video that suggested Fast Forever filming had started, but the situation is more complicated.

The Wrap reports Fast Forever has not begun production yet, and Diesel was filming a Fast Saga World Cup tie-in.

Fast Forever has faced years of delays, strike fallout, creative changes, and behind-the-scenes momentum issues.

With Louis Leterrier directing, Fast Forever is now set to bring The Fast Saga to a close on March 17, 2028.

Over the weekend, Vin Diesel shared a new video on his official social media, and it appeared he was talking about the final (?) film in The Fast Saga, which we now know is Fast Forever. The movie has had a rough ride to the big screen with lots of delays and whatnot, but the title announcement earlier this year and the new release date seemed to indicate that things were ready to go. Diesel's new video also seemed to hint that not only were things ready to go, but they were already going.

"I'm on set. People are grinding. Incredible crews are working," said Diesel in a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram. "I just wanted to take a second to … say thank you. You guys are the best audience in the world, best fans in the world. You've been patient to the industry, you've been patient to the studio, and you've been patient with me. Over the past three and a half years, we've been grinding to try to make the most amazing finale. … But through it all, one thing I know is, I can feel your support, and that means the world to me. So, let me get back to this filming, and just know that I hope to make you all proud."

However, The Wrap is reporting that Diesel's post is a bit misleading. Production on Fast Forever hasn't started yet, but Diesel was filming a tie-in World Cup video featuring the Fast Saga character. Sony did with Spider-Man earlier during the tournament. So production on Fast Forever hasn't started yet, but considering the release date, it will soon.

Family. Vin Diesel sets the stage for more Round of 16 FIFA World Cup action pic.twitter.com/P76bUdcNgU — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 5, 2026 Show Full Tweet

It's Been A Slow Ride To The Finish Line For The Fast Saga

The irony that what is being billed as the final film in The Fast Saga has been meandering its way to the big screen for several years now is amusing. This franchise is one of those things that came together in a way that likely can't be replicated. We went from street racing to whatever is going on in these last couple of movies. There is jumping the shark, and then there is this series, and the fact that they got better when they got more insane is even better. Fast X director Louis Leterrier was confirmed to direct the final film all the way back in 2023, and we got a confirmation that the last movie would be released in 2025 a few weeks later.

However, the film that is now known as Fast Forever, as of January 2026, got caught up in the 2023 strikes, which really threw a wrench into things. From there, the project didn't seem to have much momentum. We kept getting delays and new release dates, with various dates announced for spring 2026, then spring 2027. New writers came on, despite this franchise keeping the lights on for as long as it did; it sounded like there were budgeting problems, and it was not a smooth ride behind the scenes. This latest release date means there will be 5 years between the last two installments. This series has previously been pretty consistent and steady in terms of release, with the longest wait between entries three and four being right around three years. However, considering that it seemed like three was the last one before four came and soft-rebooted the entire thing, that delay made sense. In early January 2026, Diesel confirmed the new release date is March 17, 2028.

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