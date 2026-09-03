Posted in: Fathom Events, Movies | Tagged: hasbro, Optimus Prime: Awakening, The Transformers: The Movie, transformers

Fathom Adds New Content to The Transformers: The Movie Return

The Transformers: The Movie's return to theaters has been expanded to September 17-21, with new content airing before the film starts.

Article Summary Fathom expands The Transformers: The Movie 4K return to theaters from September 17-21 in North America and the UK.

International Transformers screenings run September 22 to October 1 across France, Singapore, and Latin America.

Fans also get Optimus Prime: Awakening, a new 12-minute animated Transformers short tied to the 40th anniversary.

Frank Welker and Peter Cullen headline the pre-show, featuring Cullen’s final original Optimus Prime performance.

Fathom Entertainment has added a couple of new items to their presentation of The Transformers: The Movie, making its 4K return to theaters, including an international release. First off, the North American and United Kingdom dates to see the film have been expanded to September 17–21, giving people a solid five days to see it instead of just one. What's more, they have added international screenings from September 22 to October 1 in France, Singapore, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama, and Peru.

On top of that, the film will feature a new opening short, Optimus Prime: Awakening, as well as special performances by voice actors Frank Welker (Megatron/Soundwave) and the late Peter Cullen (Optimus Prime), all set to air before the film starts. We have more details on the new additions below, as tickets for all the expanded dates are now available.

YOU GOT THE POWER! The 4K Return of The Transformers : The Movie Expands

Optimus Prime: Awakening

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Transformers: The Movie, Hasbro has created Optimus Prime: Awakening as a special animated short as part of its broader anniversary brand celebration. The short will be presented following select anniversary screenings of the original 1986 film. Optimus Prime: Awakening is a fully realized, 12-minute animated short designed as a love letter to the Transformers community and the late Peter Cullen, the legendary talent and voice of Optimus Prime. Optimus Prime: Awakening builds on the acclaimed storytelling and visuals of The Transformers: The Movie, offering audiences a rare opportunity to experience the franchise's iconic cultural moment from its past while exploring its future on the big screen.

Original Performances By The Late Peter Cullen & Frank Welker

The animated short delivers emotional storytelling, electric action, and new performances by legends Frank Welker as Megatron/Soundwave and Peter Cullen in his final original voice performance as Optimus Prime. Peter shared that returning for Optimus Prime: Awakening meant a great deal to him. He felt the project was a homecoming to a character he had shaped for more than four decades. Peter's performance reveals a deeper vulnerability while retaining the unmistakable strength and authority that made his portrayal iconic.

"Optimus Prime and Megatron were made for each other," said Frank Welker. "After all, one needs the perfect hero against the epitome of evil to create great drama. Peter's portrayal of Prime was born of his own beliefs: honesty, loyalty, and a constant insistence on doing the right thing. This made it easy to be friends. Returning as Megatron and Soundwave for one final story opposite Peter's Optimus in Optimus Prime: Awakening was a real gift. I will miss my friend, but that voice and his heart and values will always be part of Optimus Prime."

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