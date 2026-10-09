Posted in: Conventions, Events, Fathom Events, Movies, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: "Puella Magi Madoka Magica", Aniplex, NYCC 2026

Fathom Entertainment To Debut Puella Magi Madoka Magica Film

Fathom Entertainment revealed at NYCC that they will debut Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie -Walpurgisnacht: Rising- in theaters.

Article Summary Fathom Entertainment and Aniplex will bring Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie -Walpurgisnacht: Rising- to theaters.

Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie -Walpurgisnacht: Rising- screens January 16-19, 2027 in subtitled and dubbed.

Madoka Magica films Beginnings, Eternal, and Rebellion hit Crunchyroll on November 8 before a Netflix debut January 2.

LATAM Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese dubs for the earlier Puella Magi Madoka Magica movies arrive November 15.

Fathom Entertainment teamed with Aniplex to make a couple of announcements at New York Comic-Con 2026, specifically around a screening of Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie -Walpurgisnacht: Rising-. The company will screen the subtitled and English-dubbed versions of the film from January 16-19, 2027, as they are in charge of the feature-film installment of the anime series, making its cinematic debut. What's more, as a build-up to the event, the first two Puella Magi Madoka Magica series films, Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie Part 1: Beginnings, Part 2: Eternal, and -Rebellion-, will debut on Crunchyroll on November 8, followed by their Netflix debut on January 2. Plus, those movies will also be available in LATAM Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese dubs starting on November 15. We have more details below as tickets are now on sale.

Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie -Walpurgisnacht: Rising- Hits Theaters This January

The Puella Magi Madoka Magica TV and film series are directed by Akiyuki Shimboh, written by Gen Urobuchi (NITRO PLUS), and feature character designs by aokiume. As the next chapter in the series, Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie -Walpurgisnacht: Rising– continues the story of the everyday lives of adorable girls thrown into a thrilling and unpredictable plot set in a unique world where ordinary girls and magical girls coexist. The animation production is handled by SHAFT, known for its distinctive visual style. The avant-garde parallel world design was handled by none other than Gekidan InuCurry (Doroinu), with dramatic background music composed by the famed artist Yuki Kajiura.

These stories, created by some of the most prominent creators of our time, have garnered high praise from a wide range of fields. In 2012, a theatrical version of the TV series, retold in two parts, Part 1: Beginnings and Part 2: Eternal, was released. Following these two films, the third movie, –Rebellion- was released in 2013, becoming the first theatrical film based on a late-night anime series to exceed 2 billion yen in box office revenue in Japan.

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