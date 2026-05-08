Posted in: Movies, News | Tagged: felicia day, the guild

Felicia Day Confirms The Guild Will Reunite For a Movie

Felicia Day has confirmed that a feature film script for The Guild has been written, but they'll be crowdfunding to get it made.

Article Summary Felicia Day says The Guild will return as a movie, with a completed script aimed at the web series’ 20th anniversary in 2027.

The Guild movie will rely on crowdfunding, with Felicia Day directing fans to sign up ahead of a Kickstarter launch this summer.

Day created The Guild after studios passed, turning her gamer-life comedy into a six-season hit across early online video platforms.

After years of reunion hopes, The Guild may finally reunite its core cast for a new story reflecting how gaming has evolved.

Good news for fans of The Guild, as the Felicia Day gaming miniseries is coming back, but this time as a film. Day took to social media to confirm that they have written a full script for a film adaptation of the 2007 web series, as it appears they have brought back the central cast, and are looking to have the project filmed in time for its 20th Anniversary in 2027. However, like many projects these days, they are going through the crowdfunding route, so the idea of it being made hinges on fan support when they eventually launch a Kickstarter for the film this Summer.

Getting The Guild Back Together For The 20th Anniversary

For those who may not be entirely familiar with the series, Day pitched the idea to studios in the early '00s as a comedy series to show what gamers were like in their real lives and how titles such as MMOs could bring people together through the fantasy realm of questing, based a lot on her own experiences playing World of Warcraft. However, no one was interested in making it, so Day got her friends together and created the series herself, which ran for six seasons and was popular on MSN Video, Xbox Live, and Zune back in the day. In fact, you can still watch all six seasons of the show on YouTube to this day.

GUYS ITS HAPPENING! Let's make a "Guild" movie together!!!! Sign up now at this link to be alerted when our Kickstarter is live: https://t.co/bRUCM2DDYm Excited to see the gang back together with your help! #reunion'd pic.twitter.com/ORUHH0j3w7 — Felicia Day🇺🇸 (@feliciaday) April 27, 2026 Show Full Tweet

People have been asking for The Guild to return for years, offering a modern take on how gaming has changed since the original run, but aside from some online reunions, this is the closest they have come to actually returning to those characters. A lot of it has had to do with scheduling and personal lives. But it looks like if they can get it funded; that won't be an issue anymore. No launch date has been set, but they have a new website for upcoming updates.

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