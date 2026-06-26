Posted in: Blumhouse, Movies, Universal | Tagged: Blumhouse-Atomic Monster, five nights at freddy's 3, universal

Five Nights At Freddy's 3 To Be Written By Gary Dauberman

Five Nights at Freddy's 3 has a screenwriter, and it is horror veteran Gary Dauberman. Emma Tammi is expected to direct again as well.

Article Summary Five Nights at Freddy's 3 taps horror veteran Gary Dauberman to write the screenplay for Blumhouse's hit franchise.

Emma Tammi is expected to return to direct Five Nights at Freddy's 3, with creator Scott Cawthon producing again.

After two films topped $500 million worldwide, Five Nights at Freddy's 3 is a major priority for Blumhouse and Atomic Monster.

A release date for Five Nights at Freddy's 3 has not been set, but production could begin later this year for 2027.

Five Nights at Freddy's 3 has a new writer. Gary Dauberman, who has written numerous horror scripts over the last decade, including IT, The Nun, Salem's Lot, and others, will pen the screenplay for the third film in the franchise. Emma Tammi, who directed the first two films, is expected to direct the third as well, according to THR. Scott Cawthon, the franchise's creator, will also produce again. No word yet on who from the casts of the first two films will be back, but many are expected to return. There is no set release date for the third film as of yet.

Five Nights At Freddy's Looks To Build Off The Momentum Of The Second Film

So far, the two films in the Five Nights at Freddy's franchise have combined to gross over $500 million worldwide, with the second film receiving a much better reception from fans than the first. Over the weekend last week, Skeet Ulrich, who appeared in the second film, mispoke at a fan convention appearance and said the third film was being written by It Follows writer David Robert Mitchell, but he meant to say IT, which led to this announcement that it is in fact Dauberman who got the job. The film will be a huge priority for Blumhouse Atomic Monster, as it is now their most bankable property and a huge moneymaker, with budgets kept low. Honestly, what Tammi has been able to do with the budgets given has been exceptional. I would expect this to go into production near the end of this year, and they will try like hell to get it out by the end of 2027. I am sure they will want to announce the date at New York Comic Con in October, as they did with the second film. I would expect the announcement that many of the cast will be back around then as well.

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