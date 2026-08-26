Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Bam-Bam Rubble, ryan gosling, The Flintstones, Warner Bros

Flintstones Fans: Ryan Gosling Is Working On A Bam-Bam Movie

Ryan Gosling is producing a new live-action film centered on the character Bam-Bam Rubble from The Flintstones.

Article Summary Ryan Gosling’s Open Invite is developing a live-action Flintstones Bam-Bam movie for Warner Bros.

The new Flintstones film reportedly follows an adult Bam-Bam Rubble, with a writer now being sought.

No star or director is attached yet, though Ryan Gosling playing Bam-Bam will spark immediate speculation.

The project revives Flintstones on film after the 1994 hit and the poorly received Viva Rock Vegas prequel.

Flintstones fans are breathing heavy tonight. Ryan Gosling's production company, Open Invite, is developing a live-action reboot film about Bam-Bam for Warner Bros. Gosling and his producing partner, Jessie Henderson, are working on the project, which is said to be about a grown-up version of Betty and Barney's son. They are actively looking for a writer, according to Deadline, which broke the news. Naturally, speculation will be that the star will play Bam-Bam, but nothing like that is indicated in the report, nor who they might be eyeing to direct the film.

Flintstones Fans Already Have A Good Live-Action Film

The Flintstones have made it to the big screen twice before in live-action. The first time was in 1994, with the film starring John Goodman as Fred, Rick Moranis as Barney, Elizabeth Perkins as Wilma, and Rosie O'Donnell as Betty. It did well, but not as well as the studio hoped. It has since found new appreciation, especially for its use of practical effects and production design. Another film, The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, was released in 2000 and starred Mark Addy as Fred, Stephen Baldwin as Barney, Kristen Johnston as Wilma, and Jane Krakowski as Betty. That film was a disaster, and the less said about it, the better. Bam-Bam has been aged up before, for an animated series. The Pebbles and Bam-Bam Show aired briefly from 1971 to 1972, as the kids became teenagers.

But a live-action Bam-Bam film is an interesting way to bring The Flintstones back to the screen. Hell, I'll take it. It's one of my favorite series, and that 1994 film is so good. I watched it five times in theaters, and it was the film that opened my eyes to what is possible from a production standpoint. Gosling starring would be sweet, but not required for me.

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