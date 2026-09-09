Posted in: Dreamworks, Movies, Universal | Tagged: forgotten island

Forgotten Island: BTS Featurette Spotlights The Power of Friendship

DreamWorks has released a new A Look Inside behind-the-scenes featurette that spotlights how friendship is the heart of the film.

Article Summary DreamWorks has unveiled a Forgotten Island behind-the-scenes featurette centered on friendship as the film’s emotional core.

The Forgotten Island A Look Inside video highlights cast and crew discussing how bonds change as friends grow older.

Forgotten Island raises the stakes by tying Jo and Raissa’s memories to their fight to leave the island together.

The new Forgotten Island featurette suggests a more emotional tone than the trailers, teasing a powerful theatrical release.

Some more social media reactions for Forgotten Island have started popping up online, and what we said back in April continues to ring true: this movie is going to wreck you in the best possible way. The trailers are selling a very different type of movie, but this new A Look Inside behind-the-scenes featurette is somehow more in line with the film's tone than the trailers have been. We hear a lot from the cast and the crew as they talk about how friendship is the core of this film and how friendships evolve as we grow older and move to different places. The stakes of this film are memories, and without them, there is no friendship; that is what these two are trying to save by getting off the island. There are fun shenanigans along the way, but that is a recipe to wreck you, and judging by the tone of the voice cast and the directors, they are very aware that Forgotten Island is a movie people won't forget for all the right reasons.

Forgotten Island: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Your best friendship is worth fighting for.

DreamWorks Animation, the studio that brought you unforgettable bonds between a boy and a dragon in How to Train Your Dragon, an ogre and a donkey in Shrek, and a robot and a gosling in The Wild Robot, now welcomes a dazzling and emotional story about two lifelong best friends who must come together before they drift apart in Forgotten Island.

The new original film is written and directed by Academy Award® nominee Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado and is produced by Academy Award® nominee Mark Swift, the filmmaking team behind Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

Grammy and Academy Award® winning supernova H.E.R. and Liza Soberano (Lisa Frankenstein, Alone/Together) star as high school graduates Jo and Raissa, who have been best friends since grade school but are now about to embark on separate life paths.

While celebrating their last night together, Jo and Raissa stumble upon a mysterious portal that transports them to the fantastical island of Nakali, packed with magical and mythological creatures they grew up hearing stories about from their Filipino families.

Some of these figures will become friends, some foes. Joined by well-meaning-but- hapless weredog Raww (Dave Franco) and a small-but-mighty pack of pals, Jo and Raissa must face The Dreaded Manananggal (Tony winning icon Lea Salonga), the most feared creature on the island. When they discover that the memories of their entire friendship are the price for returning home, Jo and Raissa will race to find a way to leave the island before they forget each other forever.

The film's all-star voice cast also includes Emmy nominee Jenny Slate (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Dying for Sex), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place, Top Gun: Maverick), BAFTA nominee Dolly de Leon (Triangle of Sadness, Ghostlight), global comedy superstar Jo Koy (Haunted Mansion, Jo Koy: Live from Brooklyn) and Emmy winner Ronny Chieng (The Daily Show, M3GAN).

DreamWorks Animation's Forgotten Island is distributed by Universal Pictures and will be released in theaters on September 25, 2026.

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