Posted in: Dreamworks, Movies, Universal | Tagged: forgotten island

Forgotten Island: New Official Trailer Teases Fighting For Your BFF

Time to fight for your BFF in the new official trailer for DreamWorks and Universal's new film, Forgotten Island.

Article Summary Forgotten Island gets a new official trailer from DreamWorks and Universal, spotlighting a friendship worth fighting for.

The Forgotten Island trailer reveals a visually dazzling adventure that blends emotion, fantasy, and coming-of-age stakes.

Early CinemaCon footage suggested Forgotten Island could be one of 2026's standout animated films as buzz starts to build.

Forgotten Island opens in theaters on September 25, 2026, with DreamWorks aiming to turn this under-the-radar film into a breakout.

One of the cooler things we got to see at CinemaCon this year was an incomplete version of the next DreamWorks movie, Forgotten Island. It made me ugly cry, because, of course, it did, and it's all about fighting for that ride-or-die friend you've had your entire life, and also about how those friendships change as you get older. While seeing the incomplete film was awesome, it was also hard to see just how beautiful it would ultimately be. The official trailer for the movie was released today along with a new poster, and we can see just how beautiful this movie will be. It's already been a stellar year for animation with several more big projects set to drop, but Forgotten Island has flown a bit more under the radar. Hopefully, DreamWorks and Universal will push it hard as we head into the summer, because the story was great, and the animation we saw looked like it would be even better.

Forgotten Island: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Your best friendship is worth fighting for.

DreamWorks Animation, the studio that brought you unforgettable bonds between a boy and a dragon in How to Train Your Dragon, an ogre and a donkey in Shrek, and a robot and a gosling in The Wild Robot, now welcomes a dazzling and emotional story about two lifelong best friends who must come together before they drift apart in Forgotten Island.

The new original film is written and directed by Academy Award® nominee Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado and is produced by Academy Award® nominee Mark Swift, the filmmaking team behind Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

Grammy and Academy Award® winning supernova H.E.R. and Liza Soberano (Lisa Frankenstein, Alone/Together) star as high school graduates Jo and Raissa, who have been best friends since grade school but are now about to embark on separate life paths.

While celebrating their last night together, Jo and Raissa stumble upon a mysterious portal that transports them to the fantastical island of Nakali, packed with magical and mythological creatures they grew up hearing stories about from their Filipino families.

Some of these figures will become friends, some foes. Joined by well-meaning-but- hapless weredog Raww (Dave Franco) and a small-but-mighty pack of pals, Jo and Raissa must face The Dreaded Manananggal (Tony winning icon Lea Salonga), the most feared creature on the island. When they discover that the memories of their entire friendship are the price for returning home, Jo and Raissa will race to find a way to leave the island before they forget each other forever.

The film's all-star voice cast also includes Emmy nominee Jenny Slate (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Dying for Sex), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place, Top Gun: Maverick), BAFTA nominee Dolly de Leon (Triangle of Sadness, Ghostlight), global comedy superstar Jo Koy (Haunted Mansion, Jo Koy: Live from Brooklyn) and Emmy winner Ronny Chieng (The Daily Show, M3GAN).

DreamWorks Animation's Forgotten Island is distributed by Universal Pictures and will be released in theaters on September 25, 2026.

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