Posted in: Dreamworks, Movies, Universal | Tagged: forgotten island

Forgotten Island: These 8 New Character Posters Are Pretty Sweet

8 new character posters for the upcoming Forgotten Island have been released. They are very '90s and kind of rule.

Article Summary Forgotten Island gets 8 new character posters, giving DreamWorks' September animated release a fresh promotional push.

The new Forgotten Island posters lean into a bold '90s-inspired style that matches the film's vibrant energy.

Forgotten Island impressed at CinemaCon with an emotional early screening, suggesting DreamWorks has another standout.

Universal will release Forgotten Island in theaters on September 25, 2026, as anticipation starts to build.

2026 has been an excellent year for animation, and Dreamworks is coming to the table in September with Forgotten Island. Right now, the movie is flying a bit under the radar. which is a shame because we got to see an incomplete version of the film at CinemaCon in April, and it completely destroyed me emotionally [in a good way]. We can hope that Universal will pick up the pace and give this movie the love it deserves, and that it manages to find its audience. IMP Awards got their hands on a bunch of new international character posters, and they are pretty awesome looking. They are very bright and busy, but they look like products of their time, which is the '90s. That is how you do marketing right. These look like posters most girls or boys would have had on their walls in the '90s, so this time, they absolutely nailed it.

Forgotten Island: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Your best friendship is worth fighting for.

DreamWorks Animation, the studio that brought you unforgettable bonds between a boy and a dragon in How to Train Your Dragon, an ogre and a donkey in Shrek, and a robot and a gosling in The Wild Robot, now welcomes a dazzling and emotional story about two lifelong best friends who must come together before they drift apart in Forgotten Island.

The new original film is written and directed by Academy Award® nominee Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado and is produced by Academy Award® nominee Mark Swift, the filmmaking team behind Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

Grammy and Academy Award® winning supernova H.E.R. and Liza Soberano (Lisa Frankenstein, Alone/Together) star as high school graduates Jo and Raissa, who have been best friends since grade school but are now about to embark on separate life paths.

While celebrating their last night together, Jo and Raissa stumble upon a mysterious portal that transports them to the fantastical island of Nakali, packed with magical and mythological creatures they grew up hearing stories about from their Filipino families.

Some of these figures will become friends, some foes. Joined by well-meaning-but- hapless weredog Raww (Dave Franco) and a small-but-mighty pack of pals, Jo and Raissa must face The Dreaded Manananggal (Tony winning icon Lea Salonga), the most feared creature on the island. When they discover that the memories of their entire friendship are the price for returning home, Jo and Raissa will race to find a way to leave the island before they forget each other forever.

The film's all-star voice cast also includes Emmy nominee Jenny Slate (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Dying for Sex), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place, Top Gun: Maverick), BAFTA nominee Dolly de Leon (Triangle of Sadness, Ghostlight), global comedy superstar Jo Koy (Haunted Mansion, Jo Koy: Live from Brooklyn) and Emmy winner Ronny Chieng (The Daily Show, M3GAN).

DreamWorks Animation's Forgotten Island is distributed by Universal Pictures and will be released in theaters on September 25, 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!