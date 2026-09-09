Posted in: Dreamworks, Movies, Universal | Tagged: forgotten island

Forgotten Island: Tickets On Sale, New TV Spot, Plus 5 Posters

Tickets for Forgotten Island, the new film from DreamWorks, have gone on sale. We got a new TV spot and 5 new posters that are delightfully '90s.

Article Summary Forgotten Island tickets are now on sale as DreamWorks and Universal begin the final push toward release.

A new Forgotten Island TV spot offers another glimpse at the emotional animated adventure ahead.

Early CinemaCon footage left a strong impression, and the finished Forgotten Island still looks visually stunning.

Forgotten Island arrives in theaters on September 25, 2026, with marketing finally starting to ramp up.

There is a new Dreamworks movie that is flying very under the radar right now, and in a very promising year for animation, it would be a real shame if this one couldn't find an audience. We got the chance to see an incomplete version of this film back in April during CinemaCon, and many tears were shed. Now that the actual release is right around the corner, the final film looks just as beautiful as the early footage promised. Maybe now that tickets are on sale, people will start looking into this film, and Universal and Dreamworks will put their foot on the gas with the marketing. We got a new TV spot to go along with the ticket sales, along with a pile of new posters. Once again, the colors on all of these are spectacular, and it's even more depressing that they are nailing the '90s aesthetic and no one is around to appreciate it. We are not only getting some beautiful and colorful posters, but they are also on theme with the time period the movie is set in. [Truly, the bar for posters is in hell].

Forgotten Island: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Your best friendship is worth fighting for.

DreamWorks Animation, the studio that brought you unforgettable bonds between a boy and a dragon in How to Train Your Dragon, an ogre and a donkey in Shrek, and a robot and a gosling in The Wild Robot, now welcomes a dazzling and emotional story about two lifelong best friends who must come together before they drift apart in Forgotten Island.

The new original film is written and directed by Academy Award® nominee Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado and is produced by Academy Award® nominee Mark Swift, the filmmaking team behind Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

Grammy and Academy Award® winning supernova H.E.R. and Liza Soberano (Lisa Frankenstein, Alone/Together) star as high school graduates Jo and Raissa, who have been best friends since grade school but are now about to embark on separate life paths.

While celebrating their last night together, Jo and Raissa stumble upon a mysterious portal that transports them to the fantastical island of Nakali, packed with magical and mythological creatures they grew up hearing stories about from their Filipino families.

Some of these figures will become friends, some foes. Joined by well-meaning-but- hapless weredog Raww (Dave Franco) and a small-but-mighty pack of pals, Jo and Raissa must face The Dreaded Manananggal (Tony winning icon Lea Salonga), the most feared creature on the island. When they discover that the memories of their entire friendship are the price for returning home, Jo and Raissa will race to find a way to leave the island before they forget each other forever.

The film's all-star voice cast also includes Emmy nominee Jenny Slate (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Dying for Sex), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place, Top Gun: Maverick), BAFTA nominee Dolly de Leon (Triangle of Sadness, Ghostlight), global comedy superstar Jo Koy (Haunted Mansion, Jo Koy: Live from Brooklyn) and Emmy winner Ronny Chieng (The Daily Show, M3GAN).

DreamWorks Animation's Forgotten Island is distributed by Universal Pictures and will be released in theaters on September 25, 2026.

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