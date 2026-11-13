Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: Cineverse, Friday the 13th, Horror Inc., Jason Universe, Jason Voorhees, Steve Miner

Friday The 13th: New Film Finally Happening, Steve Miner Directing

Happy Friday the 13th! A new film is finally on the way, with Part 2 and Part 3 director Steve Miner at the helm. Jason is back!

Article Summary Friday the 13th is finally getting a new movie, marking the franchise’s first theatrical film since 2009.

Steve Miner, director of Friday the 13th Part 2 and Part 3, returns to helm Jason’s long-awaited big-screen comeback.

David Fliegel wrote the script, with Horror, Inc., CatchLight Studios, and CineVerse backing the new Friday the 13th.

Deadline reports the new Friday the 13th is aiming for a 2027 release as Jason officially slashes back into theaters.

Friday the 13th fans, rejoice: your long nightmare is ending. A new film in the franchise is officially happening, with Part 2 and Part 3 director Steve Miner back at the helm. This will be the first film in theaters since 2009's remake. David Fliegel has written the script. The film will be independently financed through the Barsamian family, who control the franchise through their Horror, Inc. label. CatchLight Studios will be the production partner, and CineVerse, which distributes the Terrifier franchise, will handle the North American release. It sounds like it will head into production soon, as the Deadline announcement includes quotes indicating the film will be released in 2027.

Friday the 13th Is Back

"For generations of fans, Jason's identity is inseparable from the creative choices Steve Miner brought to the screen," said Robbie Barsamian, Executive Vice President of Horror, Inc. "Reuniting with Steve under a fully independent model allows us the creative control to honor what makes Jason the greatest slasher of all time and deliver the definitive theatrical event that today's audiences expect." Added Miner: "When I put the hockey mask on Jason for Friday the 13th Part III, I knew it would create a truly scary image that would work for that movie. I had no idea that it would live on as one of the most iconic symbols in horror films. I'm thrilled to come back and continue the legacy."

This is a little shocking, as Miner is now in his 70s and has not directed a film in some time, the last one being the 2008 terrible Day of the Dead remake. He has directed some TV since then. I feel like they should have gone with a younger voice, but I am sure the nostalgia hit was too big to ignore. Hopefully this doesn't mean that we will not get another season of Crystal Lake, as that show is excellent and deserves another shot. For now, though, I am just happy for us fans, as we have waited a long time for this.

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