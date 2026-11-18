Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: Friday the 13th, jason, Jason Voorhees

Friday The 13th: New Film Title, Cast, & Release Date Confirmed

The title, release date, and cast for the next installment in the Friday the 13th franchise have been revealed, and the wait won't be long.

Article Summary Friday the 13th returns to theaters with Jason, the first new film in the franchise since the 2009 remake.

Jason gets an August 13, 2027 release date, with Friday the 13th Part 2 and Part 3 director Steve Miner returning.

David Fliegel wrote the script, while Cineverse will release Jason as a major new Friday the 13th theatrical event.

Horror, Inc. says Steve Miner’s return will help deliver the definitive Friday the 13th movie fans have awaited.

Friday the 13th details have been revealed. The new film in the franchise is titled Jason, and it will be released in theaters on August 13, 2027, with Part 2 and Part 3 director Steve Miner back at the helm. This will be the first film in theaters since 2009's remake. David Fliegel has written the script. The cast includes Natalie Alyn Lind (Dutton Ranch), Matt Cornett (Every Year After) as Asher, Lilia Buckingham (Hocus Pocus 2) as Madison, John Owen Lowe (Unstable) as Jake, Summer Madison (The Summer I Turned Pretty) as Emily, Selena Turner (Will Trent) as Olive, Matthew Keoni Sato (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) as Lucas, Brook Sill (Stranger Things) as Zoe, Guillermo Diaz (Scandal) as Rick, Johnell Young (Wu-Tang: An American Saga) as Frank, Sencere M. Brown (Homage) as Chase and Bryan Gael Guzman (Nickel Boys) as Dylan. Behind the hockey mask, playing Jason, will be Schuyler White (Haunt). Deadline had the news.

Friday The 13th Fans: Get Excited

"For generations of fans, Jason's identity is inseparable from the creative choices Steve Miner brought to the screen," said Robbie Barsamian, Executive Vice President of Horror, Inc. "Reuniting with Steve under a fully independent model allows us the creative control to honor what makes Jason the greatest slasher of all time and deliver the definitive theatrical event that today's audiences expect." Added Miner: "When I put the hockey mask on Jason for Friday the 13th Part III, I knew it would create a truly scary image that would work for that movie. I had no idea that it would live on as one of the most iconic symbols in horror films. I'm thrilled to come back and continue the legacy."

This has obviously been in the works for some time, as others on social media have been posting that filming was already happening and that some of the sets were being found. Cineverse, the company behind releasing the Terrifier films in theaters, will release Jason. I am just happy that Friday the 13th fans like myself have something to actually look forward to.

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