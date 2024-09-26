Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Ballerina, From The World of John Wick: Ballerina, john wick

From The World of John Wick: Ballerina – The First Trailer Kicks Ass

Lionsgate has released the first trailer for From The World of John Wick: Ballerina. The first trailer kicks ass, and the film will be released on June 6, 2025.

The first trailer for From The World of John Wick: Ballerina has been released, and while it has been a couple of months, it appears to be more or less the same trailer we got to see back in April during CinemaCon. People have been nervous about this film ever since it was revealed that they went back to do some reshoots after Chad Stahelski was officially signed on as the Kevin Feige of the John Wick universe decided they were needed. If this first trailer is anything to go by, the reshoots were the right move, and this film looks like it's going to kick all sorts of ass. Ana de Armas looks like she can break most of us in half and the movie looks like it's going to take advantage of the fact that we are watching women fight compared to men. The "cheat" line while delivering a solid kick to a man's balls is perfection. Ballerina is still a ways away, but Lionsgate will be pushing this one hard because they need this film to do well to justify continuing to greenlight more spin-off John Wick films.

Ballerina Is The First Big Screen Spin-Off Of John Wick

It's still a little amazing that John Wick, the action movie in 2014 where the only real notable thing about it was that they managed to snag Reeves as its leading man, has turned into the franchise juggernaut it is today. That is what happens when you have good people working on a film from the beginning because it would have been easy for John Wick to fade into obscurity with a ton of other disposable action movies. However, the creative team of director Chad Stahelski and screenwriter Derek Kolstad took the time to build a fascinating world around that action movie. The world of John Wick is the thing that everyone fell in love with on top of the fact that Reeves is the best at this.

So it wasn't surprising that a sequel was greenlit, and it was even less surprising that in 2017, it was announced that a spin-off film and television show were in the works. The Continental focused on the hotel that plays a central part in the assassin world that John Wick moves in, and Ballerina will be something different. Len Wiseman was brought on to direct, with Wiseman & Shay Hatten, and Emerald Fennell working on the screenplay. Hatten also has a story credit. The cast includes de Armas and returning John Wick players Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston, and Lance Reddick. We also have some new faces, including Norman Reedus, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Gabriel Byrne. A brief summary has been released, "The world of John Wick expands with Ballerina, as Ana de Armas stars as an assassin trained in the traditions of the Ruska Roma." From The World of John Wick: Ballerina is set to be released on June 6, 2025.

