Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: d23, disney, frozen 3

Frozen 3 Details Close Out The D23 Disney Entertainment Showcase

Many new Frozen 3 details were revealed tonight at D23, as the highly anticipated sequel closed out the Disney Entertainment Showcase.

Article Summary Frozen 3 closed out the D23 Disney Entertainment Showcase with major story details finally revealed for the sequel.

Frozen 3 will feature Anna and Kristoff’s wedding, setting the stage for a royal celebration with big surprises.

A new Frozen 3 villain crashes the wedding, while Olaf also gets a love interest in the upcoming Disney sequel.

Disney confirmed Frozen 3 journeys far beyond Arendelle, with Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, and Josh Gad onstage.

Frozen 3 closed out the show at the D23 Disney Entertainment Showcase panel tonight, and details of what the third film will be about have finally been revealed. We will get to see Anna and Kristoff get married, and hey, who doesn't love a royal wedding? Apparently, even evildoers, as the footage shown in the room debuted a new villain who crashes the wedding. We also found out that Olaf is getting a love interest, and that some of the film takes place "far away from Arendale". Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, and Josh Gad were all on stage to give out the details and scoops, as revealed in our live blog from our own Kaitlyn Booth, who was also in the room where the Frozen 3 details were dished out.

Frozen 3 Could Be The Biggest Animated Film Of All-Time

Frozen 3 details are nice, but the amount of news coming out of D23 this year will be insane all weekend long. We will be here bringing it all to you, and here is a list of all the panels being streamed on Disney+ so you can follow along at home:

Beauty and the Beast : A Tale as Old as Time 35th Anniversary Celebration – Live at 11 a.m. PT on Friday, August 14

– Live at 11 a.m. PT on Friday, August 14 Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Season 3 Panel – Live at 3:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 15

– Live at 3:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 15 Disney Rewind Encore Concert – Live at 6:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 15

– Live at 6:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 15 Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase – Live at 7 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 15

– Live at 7 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 15 Disney Princess: The Ultimate Concert Celebration – Recorded live from Disneyland Resort and begins streaming Sunday, August 16

– Recorded live from Disneyland Resort and begins streaming Sunday, August 16 Disney Worldbuilders Panel with Jared Bush, Pete Docter, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Kevin Feige, moderated by Leslie Iwerks – Live at 10:15 a.m. PT on Sunday, August 16

– Live at 10:15 a.m. PT on Sunday, August 16 Disney Legends Awards Ceremony – Recorded live and begins streaming at 6 p.m. PT on Sunday, August 16

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!