Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: furiosa, furiosa: a mad max saga

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga – 1 International Poster & 2 HQ Images

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is coming out later this month, and we have two new high-quality images and a new international poster.

Article Summary Peek at Furiosa with new HQ images and a stunning international poster.

The long-awaited Mad Max saga steals the spotlight at Cannes Film Festival.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth bring the Wasteland to life in Furiosa.

Mark your calendars: Furiosa revs up theaters May 24, 2024, with early international showings.

We've been learning more about Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga as the release date creeps closer. This is one of those films that people have been anxiously waiting for ever since it became apparent that the movie was making it out of development hell and was actually getting made. The movie will screen at the Cannes Film Festival before it is released to the public later this month. The embargo is very much still up, at the time of writing, but it will probably be coming down with the Cannes premiere on the 15th. Until then, we have two high-quality images from the official media site, and IMP Awards has released a new international poster for our viewing pleasure.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth star in Academy Award-winning mastermind George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the much-anticipated return to the iconic dystopian world he created more than 30 years ago with the seminal "Mad Max" films. Miller now turns the page again with an all-new original, standalone action adventure that will reveal the origins of the powerhouse character from the multiple Oscar-winning global smash Mad Max: Fury Road. The new feature from Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures is produced by Miller and his longtime partner, Oscar-nominated producer Doug Mitchell (Mad Max: Fury Road, Babe), under their Australian-based Kennedy Miller Mitchell banner.

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home. Taylor-Joy stars in the title role, and along with Hemsworth, the film also stars Alyla Browne and Tom Burke.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents, in Association with Village Roadshow Pictures, A Kennedy Miller Mitchell Production, A George Miller Film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on May 24, 2024, and internationally beginning on 22 May, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!