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Gatto: New Official Trailer Asks How You Would Live If You Got 9 Lives

Pixar has released the new official trailer, poster, and 3 new images from Gatto, which tease the idea that "cats have 9 lives" quite literally.

Article Summary Pixar has unveiled a new Gatto trailer, poster, and fresh footage that tease one of 2027’s most intriguing animated films.

The new Gatto trailer reveals that the idea of cats having nine lives is literal, raising the stakes for Nero’s story.

Gatto’s latest footage keeps major plot turns under wraps while spotlighting its striking art style and Venice-set world.

Directed by Enrico Casarosa, Gatto opens exclusively in theaters on March 5, 2027, with Loving Dory playing before it.

Pixar is coming in hot in 2027 with Gatto, and so far, this movie looks awesome. Aside from the art style, which makes it one of the most beautiful movies we have seen in a hot minute, the marketing has done a pretty good job so far by withholding large portions of the plot. We learned a significant amount from this new trailer that just dropped, including that this universe takes the idea of a cat having 9 lives very literally. That might come a wee bit handy if you're dealing with the cat version of the Godfather. We also got a new poster and 3 new images. This looks like so much fun, and Pixar has been connecting with audiences again after a rough time in a post-pandemic world.

Gatto: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

This cat's on his last life…

Set in the feline-run underbelly of Venice, Italy, Gatto releases exclusively in theaters March 5, 2027.

Previously announced voice cast members Mark Ruffalo, Laurence Fishburne and Enrico Casarosa (who also serves as director) are joined by Bianca Babaşa as Maja; Sherry Cola as Regina; John Turturro as Capitano Briganti; Rumen Sali Shopov as Papu Janko; Rhys Darby as Focaccia; Isabella Rossellini as Contessa; Natasia Demetriou as Charon; Jamie Demetriou as Plague Doctor; Jason Schwartzman as Vivaldi; Saverio Raimondo as Ugo; Jason Mantzoukas as Rico; Matt Jones as Enzo; Austin Madison as Fishmonger; Beatrice Manfredi as Martinelli; Jesse Andrews as Bartolomeo; Tracey Ullman as Luisa; and Marco Calvani as Maestro Foscari.

The original score for Gatto is composed by Academy Award®-winner Dario Marianelli (Atonement). The score features violin compositions co-written and performed by renowned Slovak violinist Barbora Botošová.

In Gatto, after years of maneuvering the canal-ridden, superstitious city of Venice, Italy, Nero (voiced by Mark Ruffalo) begins to question whether he's lived the right lives. Indebted to Rocco (voiced by Laurence Fishburne), the local feline mob boss, Nero finds himself in a quandary and is forced to forge a truly unexpected friendship that may finally lead him to his purpose – unless Venice gets the better of him first. Gatto is directed by Enrico Casarosa and produced by Andrea Warren, the filmmaking team behind the Oscar®-nominated feature Luca.

Additionally, Loving Dory, a new animated short from Disney and Pixar set in the world of Finding Nemo, will play in theaters ahead of Gatto. Ellen DeGeneres returns as the voice of Dory in the short, which follows the forgetful blue tang fish as she finds herself in a hapless "meet-cute" with a plastic bag. Mistaking it for a gentle jellyfish, she's moved by its curious nature and falls head-over-fins in love. But it doesn't take long for her new romantic entanglement to escalate from a little clingy to outright toxic – and in desperate need of intervention! The short is written and directed by Lou Hamou-Lhadj, produced by Mary Alice Drumm and executive produced by Academy Award® winners Pete Docter and Andrew Stanton.

Gatto and Loving Dory release exclusively in theaters March 5, 2027.

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