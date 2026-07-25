Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies, san diego comic con | Tagged: ghost rider

Ghost Rider: Ryan Gosling To Star, Shawn Levy To Direct

During Marvel Studios' Hall H panel, it was officially confirmed that Ryan Gosling would star in a Ghost Rider movie, directed by Shawn Levy, set to release in 2028.

Article Summary Marvel Studios confirmed at Hall H that Ryan Gosling will star in Ghost Rider, with the MCU film arriving in 2028.

Shawn Levy is set to direct Ghost Rider, giving the long-rumored Marvel project its first official creative team.

Ghost Rider has circled Marvel for years, from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. to animation, before this full MCU debut.

The character first debuted in 1972, and the new Ghost Rider follows the 2007 and 2011 Nicolas Cage movies.

The first of the Marvel announcements has officially come out of Hall H, and it's one that we've been expecting for a little while now. Ghost Rider has sort of, technically, been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. days, but that was back before Marvel TV and the movies were really getting along. Things are very different now, so it was only a matter of time before the character joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe properly.

People have been speculating all day that Ryan Gosling was at Comic-Con and that there was a motorcycle. During the Marvel Studios presentation at Hall H during San Diego Comic-Con, it was officially confirmed that Gosling would star as Ghost Rider in a Ghost Rider movie, set to be released sometime in 2028. We also got a logo, and we know that Shawn Levy is set to direct.

Ghost Rider first appeared in Marvel Spotlight #5 in August of 1972, and was created by Roy Thomas, Gary Friedrich, and Mike Ploog. The character has been bouncing around for a while now, and there have been a bunch of people who have held the title of Ghost Rider, though the one that most people know is Johnny Blaze. There have been two Ghost Rider movies, released in 2007 and 2011 respectively, that starred Nicolas Cage and were very much products of their time.

Ghost Rider enters the MCU 🔥 Ryan Gosling will star in Marvel Studios' Ghost Rider, directed by Shawn Levy. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/MR2HJww2Wg — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 26, 2026

The rights to the character officially reverted to Marvel in 2013. The Robbie Reyes version of the character appeared in the fourth season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and there was a cameo that seemed to indicate the Johnny Blaze version existed. He's also shown up in a bunch of animated shows, dating back to X-Men: The Animated Series in the '90s to Lego Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition in 2019.

Just announced in Hall H: Ryan Gosling joins the MCU in Marvel Studios' Ghost Rider, directed by Shawn Levy. Only in theaters 2028. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/S0FQKt5RGn — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 26, 2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!