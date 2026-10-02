Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: bradley cooper, danny mcbride, gi joe, paramount

GI Joe Film Adds Bradley Cooper To Star As Duke At Paramount

Bradley Cooper has signed on to play Duke in the new GI Joe film being directed by Danny McBride for Paramount.

Article Summary Bradley Cooper joins Paramount’s new GI Joe movie as Duke, taking command of the Joes in the reboot.

Danny McBride directs and co-wrote the GI Joe script with Jeff Fradley and John Carcieri for Paramount.

The new GI Joe film follows past movies Rise of Cobra and Retaliation, with Channing Tatum previously playing Duke.

Transformers and GI Joe crossover plans were scrapped, while both franchises continue together in Skybound’s Energon Universe.

GI Joe is gaining steam. A new film is coming from Paramount and is being directed by Danny McBride, who co-wrote the script with Jeff Fradley and John Carcieri. They have now found their leader of the Joes. Bradley Cooper, coming off directing the new Ocean's Eleven prequel, has signed on to star as Duke, the leader of GI Joe. Producers on this film include Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian, and Zev Foreman of Hasbro Entertainment. THR had the news about Cooper.

Bradley Cooper Returns To IP With GI Joe

GI Joe has appeared on the big screen three times before. An animated film played in theaters in 1987. Paramount released two previous live-action films, Rise of Cobra and Retaliation, in 2009 and 2013. Neither made much noise at the box office, but neither really felt like GI Joe, and fans pretty much disowned them from the start, though I still think Retaliation was okay. Channing Tatum played Duke in those two previous live-action films. The group was teased to be returning at the end of the last Transformers live-action film, Rise of the Beasts, with the studio putting a crossover film in development, but that film has since been canceled. The two properties now share a comic book universe, as the current run of each franchise, along with properties like ROM and MASK, make up the Energon Universe for Image Comics and Skybound Entertainment.

Some have speculated about what this GI Joe film will be about, but no one has confirmed anything. If the rumors are true, fans should be quite happy. Search around, and you will find them. McBride is a talented writer, but calling his output a mixed bag would be an understatement. I do know he is a huge Joe fan, so hopefully that means he has a vested interest in making sure we get something special this time out.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!