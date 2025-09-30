Posted in: Blu-Ray, Contest/Giveaway, Movies | Tagged: Magnolia Home Entertainment, Magnolia Selects, Scream & Cry Horror Movie Review

Giveaway: Win a Scream & Cry Horror Movie Review Blu-Ray

Would you like to win a copy of the Scream & Cry Horror Movie Review? We have a chance for you to win a Blu-ray copy of the title

Would you like to win a Blu-ray copy of the Scream & Cry Horror Movie? All you need is a BlueSky account to take part in this giveaway. Magnolia Home Entertainment has gone the extra mile for this one, as this is the first piece of original content for Magnolia Selects. Two winners will receive a one-year subscription to the platform, as well as DVD/Blu-Rays of each Magnolia title highlighted in the show (including Tucker & Dale Vs. Evil, Alone, Agnes, Held, and more). What do you need to do to win this? In order to have a chance to win it, all you're required to do is two things on BlueSky. All you have to do is follow our BlueSky account and also repost the social media post tied to this contest. You can't miss it, as it will have the same image as the one here, along with the hashtag #BCScreamAndCry. You have until Sunday, October 5, at 11 am PT to do so.

That's all! Literally, we're only asking you to do two things that cost you zero money and little time on your part, and you could win a Blu-ray copy of the Scream & Cry Horror Movie. Now, as usual, before the complaints start coming into our comments section from people who don't have a BlueSky account… it's 2025; BlueSky is free to use. If you're reading this post, you have the capability of making a BlueSky account. Emailing us or complaining in the comments that the contest is "selective" or "unfair" will not make you a winner. When we choose winners, we will be checking that you have both retweeted our post and that you're following Bleeding Cool's official BlueSky account. Those who have not done so are not eligible to win; we do check the accounts AND content of those picked at random. Best of luck to those of you who enter!

This contest is limited to players in the United States. Winners will be chosen at random. Entry into the contest does not automatically guarantee you are a winner.

