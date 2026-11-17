Posted in: Apple, Contest/Giveaway, Movies | Tagged: Cinaverse, pan's labyrinth

Giveaway: Win An Apple TV Code For Pan's Labyrinth 20th Anniversary

We're giving away a free digital copy of Guillermo Del Toro's masterpiece, Pan’s Labyrinth 20th Anniversary Edition, on Apple TV

Article Summary Enter for a chance to win a Pan’s Labyrinth 20th Anniversary Edition digital code for Apple TV from Cineverse.

To qualify, follow Bleeding Cool on BlueSky and repost the giveaway post tagged with #BCPans20th.

The Pan’s Labyrinth giveaway celebrates Guillermo del Toro’s masterpiece arriving on digital and home media.

Get your BlueSky entry in by Sunday, September 13 at 11am PT, as only eligible accounts can be selected.

Would you like to win a copy of the film Pan's Labyrinth 20th Anniversary Edition on Apple TV? All you need is a BlueSky account to take part in this giveaway. Cineverse has given us a code for a copy of the film, as they're joining in on the celebration of Guillermo Del Toro's masterpiece, set to come out digitally and on multiple home media options this December. So this is your chance to digitally own a copy of the film. What do you need to do to win this? In order to have a chance to win it, all you're required to do is two things on BlueSky. All you have to do is follow our BlueSky account and also repost the social media post tied to this contest. You can't miss it, as it will have the same image as the one here, along with the hashtag #BCPans20th. You have until Sunday, November 22, at 11am PT to do so.

That's all! Literally, we're only asking you to do two things that cost you zero money and little time on your part, and you could win a copy of the film Pan's Labyrinth 20th Anniversary Edition on Apple TV. Now, as usual, before the complaints start coming into our comments section from people who don't have a BlueSky account… It's 2026; BlueSky is free to use. If you're reading this post, you have the capability of making a BlueSky account. Emailing us or complaining in the comments that the contest is "selective" or "unfair" will not make you a winner. When we choose winners, we will be checking that you have both retweeted our post and that you're following Bleeding Cool's official BlueSky account. Those who have not done so are not eligible to win; we do check the accounts AND content of those picked at random. Best of luck to those of you who enter!

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