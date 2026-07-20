Posted in: Contest/Giveaway, Movies | Tagged: apple tv, Cineverse, Due West

Giveaway: Win An Apple TV Code For The Film Due West

We got a chance to give away a free code for the film Due West on Apple TV; all you need to do is follow the instructions to win it.

Article Summary Enter to win a free Apple TV code for Due West, courtesy of Cineverse, before the film’s July 28 VOD release.

To join the Due West giveaway, follow Bleeding Cool on BlueSky and repost the contest post tagged #BCDueWest.

The Due West Apple TV giveaway is open through Sunday, July 26, at 11am PT, giving fans a quick and easy entry.

Winners must complete both BlueSky steps to qualify, as entries will be checked before a Due West code is awarded.

Would you like to win a copy of the film Due West on Apple TV? All you need is a BlueSky account to take part in this giveaway. Cineverse has given us a code for a copy of the film on Apple TV, as it will officially be released on July 28 on the platform, as well as other VOD locations. So this is your chance to win a copy for free. What do you need to do to win this? In order to have a chance to win it, all you're required to do is two things on BlueSky. All you have to do is follow our BlueSky account and also repost the social media post tied to this contest. You can't miss it, as it will have the same image as the one here, along with the hashtag #BCDueWest. You have until Sunday, July 26, at 11am PT to do so.

That's all! Literally, we're only asking you to do two things that cost you zero money and little time on your part, and you could win a copy of the film Due West on Apple TV. Now, as usual, before the complaints start coming into our comments section from people who don't have a BlueSky account… It's 2026; BlueSky is free to use. If you're reading this post, you have the capability of making a BlueSky account. Emailing us or complaining in the comments that the contest is "selective" or "unfair" will not make you a winner. When we choose winners, we will be checking that you have both retweeted our post and that you're following Bleeding Cool's official BlueSky account. Those who have not done so are not eligible to win; we do check the accounts AND content of those picked at random. Best of luck to those of you who enter!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!