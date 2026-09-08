Posted in: Contest/Giveaway, Horror, Movies | Tagged: apple tv, Portal to Hell

Giveaway: Win An Apple TV Code For The Film Portal to Hell

Would you like to win a code to check out the film Portal to Hell? We've got a chance for you to get an Apple TV code for the movie.

Article Summary Enter to win a free Portal to Hell code, with Cineverse offering a digital copy ahead of the film’s VOD release.

To join the Portal to Hell giveaway, follow Bleeding Cool on BlueSky and repost the contest post tagged #BCPortalToHell.

The Portal to Hell contest is free to enter, takes only moments, and is open to anyone with a BlueSky account.

Get your Portal to Hell BlueSky entry in by Sunday, September 13 at 11am PT, as winners will be verified before selection.

Would you like to win a copy of the film Portal to Hell on Apple TV? All you need is a BlueSky account to take part in this giveaway. Cineverse has given us a code for a copy of the film on Apple TV, as it will officially be released on September 8 on the platform, as well as other VOD locations. So this is your chance to win a copy for free. What do you need to do to win this? In order to have a chance to win it, all you're required to do is two things on BlueSky. All you have to do is follow our BlueSky account and also repost the social media post tied to this contest. You can't miss it, as it will have the same image as the one here, along with the hashtag #BCPortalToHell. You have until Sunday, September 13, at 11am PT to do so.

That's all! Literally, we're only asking you to do two things that cost you zero money and little time on your part, and you could win a copy of the film Portal to Hell on Apple TV. Now, as usual, before the complaints start coming into our comments section from people who don't have a BlueSky account… It's 2026; BlueSky is free to use. If you're reading this post, you have the capability of making a BlueSky account. Emailing us or complaining in the comments that the contest is "selective" or "unfair" will not make you a winner. When we choose winners, we will be checking that you have both retweeted our post and that you're following Bleeding Cool's official BlueSky account. Those who have not done so are not eligible to win; we do check the accounts AND content of those picked at random. Best of luck to those of you who enter!

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