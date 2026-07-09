Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: Godzilla Minus Zero, Toho

Godzilla Minus Zero: New Teaser And Official Synopsis Revealed

Toho has released a brand new teaser trailer, poster, and official synopsis for Godzilla Minus Zero. The film opens in theaters on November 6.

Article Summary Godzilla Minus Zero gets a new teaser, official synopsis, and poster ahead of its November 6 theatrical release.

Takashi Yamazaki returns after Godzilla Minus One, with the sequel shot for IMAX to heighten the scale.

The Godzilla Minus Zero synopsis teases Japan’s fragile recovery shattered by a new threat and a final reckoning.

Following Godzilla Minus One’s awards run and box office success, anticipation for Godzilla Minus Zero is soaring.

Godzilla Minus Zero is coming to theaters on November 6, and the new trailer for the film is below. The official synopsis for the film was also released. Director Takashi Yamazaki is back after the runaway success of the blockbuster Godzilla Minus One. The film was shot for IMAX screens, which is awesome. And after the teaser that played at CinemaCon and the last shot of that trailer, anticipation for the film is at a fever pitch.

Godzilla Minus Zero Is My Second Most Anticipated Film Of The Year

"War reduced Japan to zero, and Godzilla plunged it into minus. Two years have passed since then, and the country has faced agonizing struggles to achieve recovery and finally reclaim its daily life. Just as humanity managed to cling to a hard-won peace, a new threat strikes, crushing hope in an instant. There is no third time. Everything ends here." Boy, is that ominous. The film stars Ryunosuke Kamiki and Minami Hamabe, reprising their roles from the first film.

That last film was the 30th in the franchise in Japan and won over 50 year-end awards, grossing over $110 million worldwide on its way to becoming a cultural phenomenon. That culminated in winning the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects. Toho was quick to announce the sequel was already in development, and that Yamazaki would be back to both write and direct. Additionally, Legendary has been releasing regular films every couple of years in their MonsterVerse; the latest was Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, which grossed $572 million worldwide. A new film in that franchise is also currently wrapping up production.

Additionally, considering the popularity of the toy lines, the number of comics on the stands every month, and all the product tie-ins, this has to be the most popular Godzilla has ever been. Minus One was considered by many to be the best film in the franchise since the original 1954 film, and some even think it is the best overall. That is a high bar for this next film to live up to. But after seeing Minus One so many times now, I really believe the best is yet to come from this team, and Minus Zero has now jumped to the top of my most anticipated list. Godzilla Minus Zero hits theaters and hits them hard, in IMAX, on November 6.

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