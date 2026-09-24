Posted in: Horror, Movies, Trailer | Tagged: Godzilla Minus Zero, IMAX, Toho

Godzilla Minus Zero Now Rated R, New Poster Released

Godzilla Minus Zero has been rated 'R', the first to get that rating in the franchise. It releases in theaters on November 6.

Article Summary Godzilla Minus Zero lands an R rating, a franchise first, raising the stakes for Toho’s next big-screen kaiju event.

Takashi Yamazaki returns after Godzilla Minus One, with the sequel filmed for IMAX and set for a November 6 release.

The new Godzilla Minus Zero trailer hints at another fan-favorite kaiju, pushing anticipation for the sequel even higher.

Following Godzilla Minus One’s Oscar win and box office success, expectations are massive for this darker Godzilla follow-up.

Godzilla Minus Zero hits theaters on November 6, and a new IMAX foreign poster is below. We also have the news that the film is rated 'R', a first for the franchise. The official synopsis has also been released, and the trailer teases something big. Listen carefully, kaiju fans, because another favorite kaiju is coming. Director Takashi Yamazaki is back after the runaway success of the blockbuster Godzilla Minus One. The film was shot for IMAX screens, which is awesome, and is the first Japanese production filmed for IMAX. And after the teaser that played at CinemaCon and the last shot of that trailer, anticipation for the film is at a fever pitch.

Godzilla Minus Zero Is Going To Wow In IMAX

"War reduced Japan to zero, and Godzilla plunged it into minus. Two years have passed since then, and the country has faced agonizing struggles to achieve recovery and finally reclaim its daily life. Just as humanity managed to cling to a hard-won peace, a new threat strikes, crushing hope in an instant. There is no third time. Everything ends here." Boy, is that ominous. The film stars Ryunosuke Kamiki and Minami Hamabe, reprising their roles from the first film.

That last film was the 30th in the franchise in Japan and won over 50 year-end awards, grossed over $110 million worldwide, and became a cultural phenomenon. That culminated in an Academy Award win for Best Visual Effects. Toho quickly announced the sequel was already in development, and that Yamazaki would return to both write and direct. Additionally, Legendary has been releasing regular films every couple of years in their MonsterVerse; the latest was Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, which grossed $572 million worldwide. A new film in that franchise has also wrapped up production.

Additionally, considering the popularity of the toy lines, the number of comics on the stands every month, and all the product tie-ins, this has to be the most popular Godzilla has ever been. Many consider Minus One the best film in the franchise since the original 1954 film, and some even think it is the best overall. That is a high bar for this next film to live up to. But after seeing Minus One so many times now, I really believe the best is yet to come from this team, and Minus Zero has now jumped to the top of my most anticipated list. Godzilla Minus Zero hits theaters and hits them hard in IMAX on November 6.

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