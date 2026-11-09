Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: Godzilla Minus Zero, Weekend Box Office

Godzilla Minus Zero Stomps All Over The Weekend Box Office

Godzilla Minus Zero had no trouble dominating the weekend box office, finishing above expectations and topping the chart.

Article Summary Godzilla Minus Zero crushed the weekend box office with a $32 million debut, topping expectations and every new release.

Godzilla Minus Zero scored the biggest live-action foreign film opening ever and the biggest debut in GKIDS history.

Strong reviews, an A CinemaScore, and huge IMAX and PLF turnout give Godzilla Minus Zero momentum through November.

The Cat in the Hat, Drummer Boy, and Ramayana opened in the top five, but Godzilla Minus Zero ruled the chart.

Godzilla Minus Zero delivered in spades this weekend at the box office with $32 million, above projections. That represents the biggest opening for a live-action foreign film ever, and the biggest opening for GKIDS ever. Worldwide, the start for the film is $63 million. A staggering 74% of that opening weekend is from IMAX and PLF screens, also a record. People running out to see this on the biggest screen possible was the key to its success here, and Toho has to be thrilled with the results. The film has gotten great reviews, and with an "A" CinemaScore, it should set up to have a nice run throughout the month.

Godzilla & Other Newcomers Shake Up The Top Five

Godzilla was not the only newcomer to make the top five this weekend. The Cat in the Hat avoided disaster by making $20 million, better than the mid-teens numbers it looked to be heading for heading into opening day. That is still low for a film based on a Dr. Seuss book, but it should have some runway to make some solid money before the week of Thanksgiving. Third place went to Angel Studios' film Drummer Boy with $9.4 million, and fourth place went to Sony's release of Prime Focus Studios' Ramayana: Rise of a Legend with $8.9 million. That is the second-best opening for an Indian film domestically.

The weekend box office top five for November 6:

Godzilla Minus Zero- $32 million The Cat in the Hat- $20 million Drummer Boy- $9.4 million You Can See Everything- $8.8 million Ramayana: Rise of a Legend- $8.4 million

This week, two major releases go wide: Johnny Depp's Ebenezer kicks off the holiday offerings, and How to Rob a Bank, delayed from its original release date, lands in the November corridor. Honestly, I think Godzilla stays number one, though I wouldn't put it past Ebenezer to challenge for the top spot. As for How to Rob a Bank, I think it hits the top ten, but not near the top.

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