Gran Turismo: Djimon Hounsou And Geri Halliwell-Horner Join The Cast

The Gran Turismo cast keeps adding on some very impressive names. So far, it is being directed by the fantastic Neill Blomkamp to direct, and then they brought on David Harbour, Archie Madekwe, and Orlando Bloom have all been signed on. We don't know that much about the plot so far, but the logline is: "Based on a true story, the film is the ultimate wish fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional race car driver." Harbour is reportedly the man who teaches the teenager how to drive a car, while Madekwe is the teenager. Bloom's role is currently unknown. The Hollywood Reporter is saying that Djimon Hounsou and Geri Halliwell-Horner have joined the cast and will play the teenager's parents.

Gran Turismo Joins The Long List Of Video Game Adaptations

"There is a rich history behind the game, created by Polyphony and Kazunori Yamauchi in 1997 and hailed as one of the most authentic driving simulators in its class for its focus on precise graphics, driving physics, and attention to detail of its cars, which players would build and race. The series has sold more than 85 million copies, with the most recent edition, Gran Turismo 7, hitting shelves in March for PS 4 and PS 5." Many Sony video game projects are in various forms of development, including a film adaptation of Ghosts of Tsushima, the now-filming TV show for The Last of Us for HBO, and a star-studded adaptation of the franchise Twisted Metal at Peacock. Gran Turismo is currently set for an August 11, 2023, release date, and production is already underway in Hungary. So provided there are any major hiccups in production, it should make that release date.