Halloween Kills Blu-ray Details Finally Released, Out On Disc Jan. 11

Halloween Kills will hit digital services on December 14th and 4k Blu-ray and disc on January 11th. this we knew, but now the details on what will be included in the release are known. The extended cut will be there, adding in a few scenes, including the alternate ending. That will be joined by a few featurettes, a gag reel, and deleted scenes as well. The big inclusion is the extended cut, though, and I will be curious to see what people think of the ending they took off the theatrical version. There are spoilers for it if you know where to look, and it is very interesting. The cover for Halloween Kills and the full features list can be found below.

Halloween Kills 4K Release Details

"Evil dies tonight. Jamie Lee Curtis ("Scream Queens," Knives Out), Judy Greer (The Village, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes), Andi Matichak (Blue Bloods, Orange is the New Black), and the entire town of Haddonfield band together to take down the infamous killer Michael Myers in the never-before-seen Extended Cut of HALLOWEEN KILLS, arriving on Digital December 14th, 2021, as well as on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-rayTM and DVD January 11th, 2022. Hailed as "A bloodthirsty sequel" (Bloody Disgusting), HALLOWEEN KILLS features the original theatrical release, the Extended Cut with Alternate Ending, and exclusive bonus content; which includes extended and deleted scenes, a behind-the-scenes look at creating the film, special gag reel and more!"

And below is the features list:

GAG REEL

DELETED/EXTENDED SCENES

HADDONFIELD'S OPEN WOUNDS – Those who die at the hands of Michael Myers are not his only victims. We look at some of the returning characters and why their past traumatic encounters with The Shape made them natural candidates to try and defend Haddonfield against him.

THE KILL TEAM – It takes a big team to create a film on the scale of HALLOWEEN KILLS, especially when part of the task is raising the bar for Michael's gruesome kills. We hear the people behind the mayhem discuss how they continue to push the franchise to new heights.

STRODE FAMILY VALUES – Filmmakers and cast discuss the three generations of Strode women that have been terrorized by The Shape and the roles Laurie, Karen, and Allyson play in trying to vanquish his evil.

1978 TRANSFORMATIONS – Shooting new footage that matches the feel of the iconic 1978 footage is no easy task and even takes a little bit of luck. We reveal some of the secrets of how filmmakers achieved these stunning sequences.

THE POWER OF FEAR – The impact of Michael Myers' pure evil extends far beyond his victims. We examine how fear of The Shape changed the psychology of the people of Haddonfield.

KILL COUNT

FEATURE COMMENTARY – Director/co-writer David Gordon Green and stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Judy Greer