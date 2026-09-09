Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: Heart Of The Beast

Heart of the Beast: Filming In The Wild Behind-The-Scenes Featurette

A new behind-the-scenes featurette for Heart of the Beast spotlights the lengths to which director David Ayer and his crew went to shoot this film in the wilderness.

Article Summary A new Heart of the Beast featurette reveals how David Ayer and his crew filmed deep in the wilderness for realism.

Heart of the Beast leans into practical filmmaking, with the team avoiding shortcuts to capture a harsher survival story.

The behind-the-scenes footage suggests Heart of the Beast could stand out through its remote locations and grounded execution.

Paramount appears to be betting Heart of the Beast will connect with audiences by showcasing its demanding outdoor shoot.

The first survival movie this late summer season featuring a dog came and went so fast that you probably don't even remember what movie I'm referring to. Paramount is hoping Heart of the Beast isn't going to have the same fate, and while the concept and the title aren't anything special, it looks like everyone involved made a correct assumption that this is not a movie you can fake. Not only can normal audiences practically notice when something like The Volume is used, if you're not going to remake the wheel with the story, you need to step up the execution, and if this new behind-the-scenes featurette is anything to go by, the team behind this film very much did that.

In fact, the lengths they went to might be just as impressive as Christopher Nolan's work on The Odyssey, and it's a shame they probably won't get as much praise as that film did for being practical [they also didn't jump entire continents, but still]. Director David Ayer and his team shot in places no one has ever been before, according to this, so maybe Heart of the Beast will be worth it for the scenery and seeing the technique they used to pull this off.

Heart of the Beast: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

After a harrowing plane crash, Special Forces officer James Belmont (Brad Pitt) and his combat dog, Odin, find themselves stranded deep in the Alaskan wilderness. Together, they are forced into a brutal fight for survival against the elements. From acclaimed filmmaker David Ayer, Heart of the Beast is an intense adventure thriller that explores the unbreakable bond between a man and his best friend as they face their greatest battle yet.

Heart of the Beast, directed by David Ayer, stars Brad Pitt, J.K. Simmons, and Anna Lambe. It will be released in theaters on September 25, 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!