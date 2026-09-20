Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: Heart Of The Beast

Heart of the Beast: Military, Odin, and Survival Featurettes

Paramount has released several new behind-the-scenes featurettes for Heart of the Beast, focusing on the film's military and survival elements and its dog actors.

Article Summary Paramount has unveiled three new Heart of the Beast featurettes, expanding the film’s latest marketing push.

One Heart of the Beast video highlights the military service background of Brad Pitt’s character and his dog Odin.

Another featurette spotlights the dog actors, offering a closer look at the canine performers behind Heart of the Beast.

A third Heart of the Beast featurette leans into the movie’s survival story as buzz builds ahead of release.

Paramount is continuing the marketing push for Heart of the Beast so everyone can see it, because they really want this movie to do well. The early reactions online are pretty positive, so it does have that going for it. Now it just needs to find an audience, considering the state of the box office this coming weekend. They are leaning pretty heavily into behind-the-scenes aspects of the film, which is always fun for those of us who are into that sort of thing. Over the last few days, they have released three new featurettes, including one that focuses on the military service our human and dog heroes performed in the story, and another that spotlights the dog actors in the film. Finally, we have another one that discusses the film's survival aspects.

Heart of the Beast: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

After a harrowing plane crash, Special Forces officer James Belmont (Brad Pitt) and his combat dog, Odin, find themselves stranded deep in the Alaskan wilderness. Together, they are forced into a brutal fight for survival against the elements. From acclaimed filmmaker David Ayer, Heart of the Beast is an intense adventure thriller that explores the unbreakable bond between a man and his best friend as they face their greatest battle yet.

Heart of the Beast, directed by David Ayer, stars Brad Pitt, J.K. Simmons, and Anna Lambe. It will be released in theaters on September 25, 2026.

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