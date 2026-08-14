Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: Heart Of The Beast

Heart of the Beast: Official Trailer 2 Released Plus 3 Images

Paramount Pictures has released the second official trailer for Heart of the Beast, starring Brad Pitt and directed by David Ayer.

Article Summary Paramount Pictures has unveiled Heart of the Beast Trailer 2, offering a new look at Brad Pitt’s survival thriller.

Heart of the Beast reunites Brad Pitt with director David Ayer, the filmmaking team behind the war drama Fury.

The new Heart of the Beast trailer suggests a rugged wilderness story where tension and execution will be key.

Heart of the Beast is set to open in theaters on September 25, 2026, as Paramount begins ramping up promotion.

Brad Pitt has a new movie coming out soon, and the title remains one of the most generic things you have ever read. Then again, the story for Heart of the Beast isn't exactly reinventing the wheel, but this could be one of those times when execution makes all the difference. Director David Ayer and Pitt made one hell of a movie a couple of years ago with Fury, so anything is possible. Paramount hasn't been throwing a ton of marketing money at this one quite yet, so maybe this new trailer will get some eyes on this one, along with a few new images. The main thing people are talking about when it comes to Paramount these days is the various court dates they have had to beat to make the Warner Bros. sale happen.

Heart of the Beast: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

After a harrowing plane crash, Special Forces officer James Belmont (Brad Pitt) and his combat dog, Odin, find themselves stranded deep in the Alaskan wilderness. Together, they are forced into a brutal fight for survival against the elements. From acclaimed filmmaker David Ayer, Heart of the Beast is an intense adventure thriller that explores the unbreakable bond between a man and his best friend as they face their greatest battle yet.

Heart of the Beast, directed by David Ayer, stars Brad Pitt, J.K. Simmons, and Anna Lambe. It will be released in theaters on September 25, 2026.

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