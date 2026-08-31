Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: Heart Of The Beast

Heart of the Beast: Tickets On Sale, BTS Featurette, Extended TV Spot

Tickets for the new film from director David Ayer, Heart of the Beast, have gone on sale. Paramount has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette and an extended TV spot.

Article Summary Heart of the Beast tickets are now on sale as Paramount ramps up the campaign for David Ayer’s survival thriller.

A new Heart of the Beast behind-the-scenes featurette highlights the bond between Brad Pitt’s character and Odin.

An extended Heart of the Beast TV spot includes fresh footage and teases the film’s harsh Alaskan survival story.

Heart of the Beast looks like a straightforward survival drama, putting the spotlight on David Ayer’s execution.

Tickets for the new David Ayer film Heart of the Beast have officially gone on sale. While September isn't exactly packed with big releases, there are a handful, and if the box office is anything to go by, people are happy to see Spider-Man: Brand New Day for a third time rather than checking out new releases. It's surprising that of the films this movie might be up against, it's likely no one was thinking the Marvel movie released at the end of July, but here we are. With ticket sales, we got a behind-the-scenes featurette talking about the bond these two characters share and the bond all dog owners have. We also have an extended TV spot with some new footage. Heart of the Beast doesn't look like it's going to remake the wheel, and that's totally fine, but it does mean your execution needs to be spot on. When Ayer nails a film, he tends to get it pretty right. Fury is a perfect example of a pretty basic concept we've seen before, executed very well. Now we get to see if he can pull it off a second time.

Heart of the Beast: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

After a harrowing plane crash, Special Forces officer James Belmont (Brad Pitt) and his combat dog, Odin, find themselves stranded deep in the Alaskan wilderness. Together, they are forced into a brutal fight for survival against the elements. From acclaimed filmmaker David Ayer, Heart of the Beast is an intense adventure thriller that explores the unbreakable bond between a man and his best friend as they face their greatest battle yet.

Heart of the Beast, directed by David Ayer, stars Brad Pitt, J.K. Simmons, and Anna Lambe. It will be released in theaters on September 25, 2026.

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