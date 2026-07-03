Posted in: Casting, Movies | Tagged: christian bale, heat 2, leonardo dicaprio, michael mann

Heat 2: Cast Is Official As The Film Heads Into Production In November

Heat 2 is finally heading into production in November, and a lot of those casting rumors you have been hearing are confirmed.

Article Summary Heat 2 heads into production in November, with Michael Mann returning to direct and write the long-awaited crime epic.

Christian Bale is confirmed as Vincent Hanna, while Leonardo DiCaprio will play Chris Shiherlis in Heat 2.

Adam Driver and Stephen Graham are reportedly in talks, with Graham eyed for Neil McCauley in Heat 2.

Heat 2 adapts Michael Mann’s novel, telling a prequel and sequel story tied directly to the 1995 original.

Heat 2 is finally heading into production in November with a confirmed cast. Speculation has been rampant for months with no confirmations, but this holiday weekend, The Wrap is confirming that the following castings are confirmed: Christian Bale will play Vincent Hanna, the LAPD Robbery Homicide detective played by Al Pacino in the original film, while Leonardo DiCaprio will play Chris Shiherlis, who was played by Val Kilmer. Also in talks to join the film are Adam Driver, Stephen Graham as Neil McCauley, the Robert De Niro role in Heat, and "numerous" actresses to play Sharlene, who was played by Ashley Judd in the original. Michael Mann will return to direct from his own script. The story is both a prequel and a sequel to the original action-drama classic.

Heat 2 Has Been Teased For Years

The novel of Heat 2 was written by Mann and Meg Gardiner and published in 2023. Here is the synopsis from the book: One day after the end of Heat, Chris Shiherlis (Val Kilmer) is holed up in Koreatown, wounded, half delirious, and desperately trying to escape LA. Hunting him is LAPD detective Vincent Hanna (Al Pacino). Hours earlier, Hanna killed Shiherlis's brother in arms Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro) in a gunfight under the strobe lights at the foot of an LAX runway. Now Hanna's determined to capture or kill Shiherlis, the last survivor of McCauley's crew, before he ghosts out of the city in this suspense thriller.

In a tense prequel story set in 1988, seven years earlier, McCauley, Shiherlis, and their highline crew are taking scores on the West Coast, the US-Mexican border, and now in Chicago. Driven, daring, they're pulling in money and living vivid lives. And Chicago homicide detective Vincent Hanna―a man unreconciled with his history―is following his calling, the pursuit of armed and dangerous men into the dark and wild places, hunting an ultraviolent gang of home invaders. Meanwhile, the fallout from McCauley's scores and Hanna's pursuit cause unexpected repercussions in a parallel, dual timeline narrative driving through the years following Heat.

A lot of people have been looking forward to this news for a long time. That original film is widely considered to be one of the best action films ever made, and the sequel will have quite a bit to live up to, no matter who they cast.

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