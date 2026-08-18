Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: hexed

Hexed: 4 High-Quality Images Spotlight New Characters

Disney has released four images spotlighting two of the newly introduced characters from Hexed, which is set for release this November.

Article Summary Disney revealed new Hexed details at D23, including fresh character information from the studio’s fall 2026 animated film.

Walter Groggins voices Beef Roger Crummchuk, a three-eyed cat-like creature joining the magical world of Hexed.

Jodie Foster will voice villain Queen Celeste in Hexed, marking the Oscar winner’s first major voiceover role.

Hexed opens exclusively in theaters on November 25, 2026, from directors Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand.

Over the weekend at D23, we learned a lot about a bunch of upcoming Disney projects, and one of them is Hexed. This is the studio's fall animated film, and we're going for witches this time around. We got to see some footage during the presentation on Friday, which doesn't appear to have been released formally, but we did get images of the new characters along with the new actors who will be voicing them. Walter Groggins will be voicing the three-eyed cat-like creature, Beef Roger Crummchuk, while our villain, Queen Celeste, will be voiced by the always incredible Jodie Foster in her first voiceover role.

Hexed: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Welcome to Hexe, the world of witches. Disney's #Hexed is only in theaters on November 25, 2026.

Joining previously announced voice cast members Hailee Steinfeld and Rashida Jones are seven-time Emmy Award® winner Tracey Ullman (The Tracey Ullman Show, Tracey Takes On…, Bullets Over Broadway, Robin Hood: Men in Tights), who voices the enchanted feather quill pen Ms. Quill, and Stephen Fry (Gosford Park, Wilde, Jeeves and Wooster, V for Vendetta, The Hobbit trilogy) as the magical journal Elias Quire.

We are introduced to the impulsive and unconventional teenage girl Billie (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) and her cautious mother, Alice (voiced by Rashida Jones). When Billie accidentally unleashes secret magical abilities, she's hurtled out of suburbia and into a magical realm called Hexe, where she's greeted by Ms. Quill (voiced by Tracey Ullman) and Elias Quire (voiced by Stephen Fry). As Billie's spectacle-filled journey unfolds, she uncovers family mysteries that could change the magical world of witches forever.

Disney's Hexed is directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand, co-directed by Josie Trinidad, and produced by Roy Conli and Yvett Merino. The film opens exclusively in theaters on November 25, 2026.

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