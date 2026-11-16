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Hexed: Hideo Kojima Helped The Co-Writer "Crack" The Story

Hexed co-writer Jared Bush has revealed that Hideo Kojima and Death Stranding 2 helped him "crack" an aspect of the story he was struggling with.

Article Summary Hexed co-writer Jared Bush says Hideo Kojima helped him crack a difficult story point during development.

Bush revealed on X that a conversation about Death Stranding 2 inspired the fix for a key Hexed section.

The exchange highlights the growing crossover between games and film, with Bush declaring that games are cinema.

Hexed is still flying under the radar, but this reveal adds intrigue ahead of the Disney film’s November 25 release.

When it comes to new releases in theaters, there is one person who is always there and always letting everyone know exactly how he feels about the film: Hideo Kojima. His reviews have become something people look forward to, and they have started to carry more and more weight, even though he is just going to see the movies he is interested in in his own time. Kojima has been in the video game business for forty years, and the crossover between movies and games is something people are only just starting to really respect. In fact, the crossover is becoming something that isn't just about what IP is being adapted. Hexed co-writer and chief creative officer of Walt Disney Animation Jared Bush said on X/Twitter (via GamesRadar+) recently that Kojima and the Death Stranding 2 game helped him "crack" an aspect of the story he was having a hard time with.

"True story… we were working on a section of #Hexed and there was a story point that was hard for me to crack – and the inspiration for the fix came from talking to @Kojima_Hideo about an approach he took in #DeathStranding2. Games are cinema. 🙏"

True story… we were working on a section of #Hexed and there was a story point that was hard for me to crack – and the inspiration for the fix came from talking to @Kojima_Hideo about an approach he took in #DeathStranding2. Games are cinema. 🙏 — Jared Bush (@thejaredbush) November 12, 2026

Hexed is flying a bit under the radar so far, considering it's just around the corner, but maybe we'll start hearing more interesting facts about the film in the next week or so, heading into the November 25th release date.

Hexed: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A world of witches is calling…Disney's Hexed is in theaters on November 25

In Disney's Hexed, an impulsive and unconventional teenage girl named Billie Doe (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) discovers secret magical abilities which, once unleashed, hurtle her out of suburbia and into a spectacle-filled journey through a vast witch realm called Hexe. Forced to team up with her cautious mother, Alice (voiced by Rashida Jones), they uncover family mysteries that could change the world of witches forever.

Walton Goggins voices Beef Roger Crummchuk, a reclusive, magical three-eyed cat who forges an uneasy alliance with Billie and Alice. Two-time Academy Award® winner Jodie Foster voices Queen Celeste, a sinister figure who will stop at nothing to maintain her power in perpetuity over Hexe.

Directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand; co-directed by Josie Trinidad; produced by Roy Conli and Yvett Merino; and written by Walt Disney Animation Studios Chief Creative Officer Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller, Disney's Hexed opens exclusively in theaters on November 25, 2026.

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