Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: hexed

Hexed: New HQ Image Of Billie And Beef Roger Crummchuk Released

Disney has released a new image from Hexed featuring Billie Doe, voiced by Hailee Steinfeld, and Beef Roger Crummchuk, voiced by Walton Goggins.

Article Summary Disney has released a new Hexed update as the studio begins rolling out fresh details ahead of the film’s fall debut.

Hexed introduced Beef Roger Crummchuk at D23, adding another intriguing character to Disney’s upcoming animated fantasy.

After a strong year for animation, Hexed is positioned as one of the notable theatrical releases arriving this November.

Disney’s Hexed opens exclusively in theaters on November 25, 2026, as anticipation builds for the witchy adventure.

November will be here before we know it, and with that comes a new Disney Animated feature. This time, we're appealing to the goth girls and the witch fans with Hexed. We learned more about this film at D23 earlier this month, but Disney is starting to drop new information about it as the fall approaches. We got another new image of our heroine, Billie Doe, voiced by Hailee Steinfeld, and Beef Roger Crummchuk, voiced by Walton Goggins, a character we learned about for the first time during the D23 presentation. It's also a good look at Beef's house and all the little details in it, along with a full frontal shot of Billie for anyone looking for a very comfortable cosplay or Halloween costume.

2026 has been a pretty sweet year for animation, and with Forgotten Island dropping next month and Hexed in November, it's going to be a fun fall season for badass female heroines.

Hexed: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Welcome to Hexe, the world of witches. Disney's #Hexed is only in theaters on November 25, 2026.

Joining previously announced voice cast members Hailee Steinfeld and Rashida Jones are seven-time Emmy Award® winner Tracey Ullman (The Tracey Ullman Show, Tracey Takes On…, Bullets Over Broadway, Robin Hood: Men in Tights), who voices the enchanted feather quill pen Ms. Quill, and Stephen Fry (Gosford Park, Wilde, Jeeves and Wooster, V for Vendetta, The Hobbit trilogy) as the magical journal Elias Quire.

We are introduced to the impulsive and unconventional teenage girl Billie (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) and her cautious mother, Alice (voiced by Rashida Jones). When Billie accidentally unleashes secret magical abilities, she's hurtled out of suburbia and into a magical realm called Hexe, where she's greeted by Ms. Quill (voiced by Tracey Ullman) and Elias Quire (voiced by Stephen Fry). As Billie's spectacle-filled journey unfolds, she uncovers family mysteries that could change the magical world of witches forever.

Disney's Hexed is directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand, co-directed by Josie Trinidad, and produced by Roy Conli and Yvett Merino. The film opens exclusively in theaters on November 25, 2026.

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