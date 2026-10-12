Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: hexed

Hexed: New Trailer, Poster, Images, Additional Voice Cast Announced

Disney has released a new trailer, a poster, and images from Hexed. The already impressive cast gained a bunch of new voices.

Article Summary Disney has unveiled a new Hexed trailer, poster, and fresh footage as the animated fantasy heads to theaters.

The latest Hexed trailer highlights Billie and her mother Alice, teasing a rare Disney mother-daughter focus.

Hexed adds Henry Winkler and Dan Stevens in key voice roles, alongside a large wave of newly announced cast.

Disney's Hexed opens exclusively in theaters on November 25, with buzz building around its witch-realm adventure.

Disney already had one "sure thing" flop this year (looking at you, The Mandalorian and Grogu), so the studio really cannot afford to downplay any of its big releases coming out in the next couple of weeks if it wants to end the year on a high note. The fall animation release, Hexed, will be here before we know it, and the new poster, trailer, and images have all been released. We also got a press release announcing a bunch of additional voice cast members. The new trailer leans into a dynamic missing from many Disney "chosen one" stories: a good relationship with a living parent. Unless Hexed is about to pull a bait-and-switch and kill the mom early on, this looks like a Disney movie where the central relationship is between mother and daughter, and we love to see it. Frozen is for the sisters; Hexed is for the mothers and daughters who can hold conversations without intentionally or unintentionally hurting each other's feelings.

Joining the voice cast in key roles are Henry Winkler as the skittish, all-knowing potoo bird, Nigel, who holds powerful secrets to the magical world of Hexe, and Dan Stevens as Hieronymous, Queen Celeste's blustering and self-important Grand Councilor of the Throne.

The cast will also feature the voices of Brett Gelman, Samson Kayo, Jimmy O. Yang, Ron Funches, Drew (McIntyre) Galloway, Cheri Oteri, Kathy Najimy, Wayne Knight, Alan Tudyk, Randall Park, Bill Farmer, Pat McAfee, Chris Parnell, Sarah-Nicole Robles, Rachel Dratch, Ariana Madix, Kellie Gerardi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Abraham Benrubi and Josh Dallas.

Hexed: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A world of witches is calling…Disney's Hexed is in theaters on November 25

In Disney's Hexed, an impulsive and unconventional teenage girl named Billie Doe (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) discovers secret magical abilities which, once unleashed, hurtle her out of suburbia and into a spectacle-filled journey through a vast witch realm called Hexe. Forced to team up with her cautious mother, Alice (voiced by Rashida Jones), they uncover family mysteries that could change the world of witches forever.

Walton Goggins voices Beef Roger Crummchuk, a reclusive, magical three-eyed cat who forges an uneasy alliance with Billie and Alice. Two-time Academy Award® winner Jodie Foster voices Queen Celeste, a sinister figure who will stop at nothing to maintain her power in perpetuity over Hexe.

Directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand; co-directed by Josie Trinidad; produced by Roy Conli and Yvett Merino; and written by Walt Disney Animation Studios Chief Creative Officer Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller, Disney's Hexed opens exclusively in theaters on November 25, 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!