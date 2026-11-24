Posted in: Disney, Kaitlyn Booth, Movies, Review | Tagged: hailee steinfeld, hexed, jodie foster, rashida jones

Hexed Review: The Makings of a New Disney Cult Classic

Hexed is going to come across as fairly conventional to some people, but the true heart of the film lies in the idea of escaping generational cycles and, specifically, the complex dynamics between mothers and daughters.

Article Summary Disney’s Hexed lands as a pretty damn good coming-of-age fantasy, even if its setup can feel familiar at first.

Hexed works best when Billie and her overprotective mom, Alice, turn into a true buddy duo and tackle generational trauma.

Hailee Steinfeld, Rashida Jones, and Jodie Foster give Hexed real heart, though some music drops and side plots feel uneven.

Hexed has no release date listed here, but its strong mother-daughter core gives Disney the makings of a cult favorite.

Hexed isn't going to change the world, but its exploration of the complex dynamics between mothers and daughters is what elevates the entire product from something that could have been mediocre to pretty damn good.

Director: Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand; co-directed by Josie Trinidad

Summary: In Walt Disney Animation Studios' all-new magical coming-of-age saga, Disney's Hexed, an impulsive and unconventional teenage girl named Billie discovers secret magical abilities which, once unleashed, hurtle her out of suburbia and into a spectacle-filled journey through a vast witch realm called Hexe. Forced to team up with her cautious mother, Alice, they uncover family mysteries that could change the world of witches forever.

There's a running joke for anyone who grew up with Disney movies that everyone always has dead parents, and for a long time, that was true. Then, if there were parents running around, it was the dad, not the mom, and the relationship between mothers and daughters was not explored unless the villain was a stepmother or another bad mother figure. Hexed is not going in that direction, as most of the movie focuses on our main character, Billie (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld), and her relationship with her single, very overprotective mother, Alice Doe (voiced by Rashida Jones). She also happens to be a witch, and Hexed is doing the magic thing in a way similar to Harry Potter, where magic users now exist in their own separate world to avoid persecution, and no one knows they exist. It's not the most original concept, but it's not trying to be; it's about exploring a neglected dynamic in Disney films.

That relationship between mother and daughter, and the other mother-daughter relationships in the film, are at the heart of Hexed. The reason the movie works is that we see that relationship get the screen time it deserves. When it's revealed exactly what's going on and the different relationships and motivations of the characters, the movie really starts to come together. The beginning, when we learn about Billie as a rebellious teenager and see the start of her exploration of the world of Hexe, is one of the more generic aspects of the film. But once the various story points start moving along, the subtext becomes text, and Disney uses "magic" as a metaphor to explore abuse and the breaking of generational cycles.

Billie's look will make many fans happy because it's recognizable, unique, and simple. There are goth and alternative girls out there who have worn the exact same outfits that Billie wears throughout this entire film, and the next D23, provided this movie catches on, is going to have a lot of Billies running around because her look is also comfortable. Billie looks and dresses exactly like you would expect from a teenager who is fighting against the confines of a mother desperate to keep her safe, while Billie's mother, Alice, and her messy high bun are going to feel very true to parents who are one missed coffee cup away from having a nervous breakdown.

The look of the witches and familiars is fairly consistent with what we expect from lore, but the bright colors on everyone's designs and the world really make the world of Hexed pop. Queen Celeste (voiced by Jodie Foster) and her look, along with the look of the Raven Witches, are also going to be ones that people will emulate, and Raven Witches in particular are going to make for some great group costumes. The various voice actors are putting in good performances across the board, with Steinfeld and Jones really giving heart to Billie and Alice, but Foster, as Queen Celeste, is giving real depth to a character who starts off as someone you dislike and only gets worse the more we learn about her.

Something that is likely going to raise the eyebrows of Disney purists is the music drops in Hexed. They are almost all modern music and not what we usually expect from the studio. They aren't bad songs, but they can be a bit jarring and unexpected for people who usually expect nothing but new music from their original films. There are a couple of story aspects that some people will see coming within the first few minutes of the film, but they aren't bad plot decisions, and they do make the movie better by the time the credits roll. The familiars and the entire subplot with Beef Roger Crummchuk feel a little tacked-on or like filler at times, but it all comes together in the end, and Walter Goggins really helps make this character, who could have been one-note, hit in certain scenes.

Hexed is going to come across as fairly conventional to some people, but the true heart of the film lies in the idea of escaping generational cycles and, specifically, the complex dynamics between mothers and daughters. Billie and her mother don't get along, but this isn't a film about a mother and daughter who hate each other; it's about two people who have been speaking past each other for many years. Once they connect in the film and it becomes a true buddy film between Billie and her mom, that's when Hexed shines. It's not going to hit for everyone, but the ones it resonates with will walk away deeply moved, while everyone else will have a good time with what is looking like (if the subpar marketing is anything to go by) a new Disney cult classic.

Hexed Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2026 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Review by Kaitlyn Booth 8 / 10 Hexed isn't going to change the world, but its exploration of the complex dynamics between mothers and daughters is what elevates the entire product from something that could have been mediocre to pretty damn good.

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