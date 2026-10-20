Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: hexed

Hexed: Tickets Have Officially Gone On Sale, 5 New Posters

Tickets for the next Disney Animated feature, Hexed, are officially on sale, and because of that, we also got 5 new posters.

Article Summary Disney’s Hexed tickets are officially on sale ahead of the animated feature’s theatrical debut on November 25, 2026.

The Hexed ticket launch arrives with five new posters, giving Disney’s upcoming original animated movie a fresh push.

Hexed has faced a quieter marketing rollout than Disney’s sequels and spin-offs, making this sales launch feel significant.

Disney’s Hexed opens exclusively in theaters on November 25, with the latest trailer also spotlighted alongside tickets.

Disney's next big animated feature is right around the corner, and, as in previous years, it seems that movies not based on established IP don't get as much love as the sequels and spin-offs. That is kind of backward, since in reality, the original movies need more marketing than those based on characters we already know, but that is a different conversation. Maybe now that tickets for Hexed are officially on sale, Disney will finally put its foot on the metaphorical gas pedal and get the marketing rolling. As we often do when tickets go on sale, we got a nice little pile of posters to go along with it. They are all more or less the same in terms of look and coloring, but I do like the way Dolby used their logo as part of the poster design rather than just throwing it up there and calling it good.

Hexed: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A world of witches is calling…Disney's Hexed is in theaters on November 25

In Disney's Hexed, an impulsive and unconventional teenage girl named Billie Doe (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) discovers secret magical abilities which, once unleashed, hurtle her out of suburbia and into a spectacle-filled journey through a vast witch realm called Hexe. Forced to team up with her cautious mother, Alice (voiced by Rashida Jones), they uncover family mysteries that could change the world of witches forever.

Walton Goggins voices Beef Roger Crummchuk, a reclusive, magical three-eyed cat who forges an uneasy alliance with Billie and Alice. Two-time Academy Award® winner Jodie Foster voices Queen Celeste, a sinister figure who will stop at nothing to maintain her power in perpetuity over Hexe.

Directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand; co-directed by Josie Trinidad; produced by Roy Conli and Yvett Merino; and written by Walt Disney Animation Studios Chief Creative Officer Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller, Disney's Hexed opens exclusively in theaters on November 25, 2026.

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