Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: Countdown To Christmas, hallmark channel, Holiday Ever After, Lacey Chabert

Holiday Ever After: Hallmark Releases Trailer For Disney Holiday Film

Hallmark Channel has released the first trailer for its highly anticipated Countdown to Christmas Disney movie, Holiday Ever After.

Article Summary Holiday Ever After gets its first Hallmark trailer, teasing a Disney World Christmas romance led by Lacey Chabert.

Filmed at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Holiday Ever After adds real Disney magic to Hallmark’s holiday lineup.

Hallmark positions Holiday Ever After as a major Countdown to Christmas event, following recent ratings wins from branded films.

With Disney charm, holiday romance, and strong fan buzz, Holiday Ever After looks like a must-watch Christmas movie event.

Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True is hands down the most anticipated holiday film in the lineup for this year's Hallmark Channel's annual "Countdown to Christmas". Starring their go-to girl, Lacey Chabert, as well as Travis van Winkle, Christy Carlson Romano, and Richard Kind, the film will bring some Disney magic to the Hallmark holiday movie formula. The production was filmed on location at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. Following in the footsteps of the previous years' NFL-connected films, which drove big ratings, this seems like a natural place to bring these movies.

Holiday Ever After Sets A High Standard

Here is the official synopsis for Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True: Hallmark MVP Lacey Chabert is Lindsey, who, along with her extended family, heads to Walt Disney World to "spend a magical Christmas together," according to the official synopsis. "But the dream of a jolly holiday gets quickly dashed when Lindsey discovers her room is next door to Philip (Travis Van Winkle, 'The Last Ship'), a disastrous first date she recently had, who's also there on a family trip. As Lindsey and Philip's paths cross throughout their stay, the frost starts to thaw as they learn they're not so different from each other after all," the logline continues. Thanks to some Walt Disney World magic, the holiday wish Lindsey made in Cinderella Fountain just might turn their rivalry into romance.

I love these movies. Every year, in my house, we watch our favorites from years past and make a list of the new ones debuting that we are most excited for. As a big Disney house, this one might just be the most anticipated ever, even more so than the Chiefs' one, since we are also Taylor Swift fans. We will be there glued to the TV when this debuts this holiday season.

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