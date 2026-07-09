Posted in: Movies, NEON | Tagged: hope

Hope: The New Official Trailer Is Released And This Movie Looks Wild

NEON has released the official trailer for Hope, and this movie continues to look absolutely wild in the best possible way.

Article Summary NEON has unveiled the official Hope trailer, offering a deeper look at the mystery after the earlier teaser kept secrets close.

Hope made a strong impression at Cannes and CinemaCon, quickly becoming one of the most talked-about genre titles of 2026.

The new Hope trailer reveals more footage and hints at a bleak, strange tone with flashes of humor and cosmic-scale danger.

Viewers wanting the full impact may want to avoid new details, with Hope arriving in theaters on September 9, 2026.

We remain jealous of everyone who attended the Cannes Film Festival, both for the obvious reasons and because they got to see Hope. Two films at CinemaCon elicited visceral reactions from the audience. One of them was Whalefall for obvious reasons, and the other was Hope. NEON would go on to release that same teaser trailer which doesn't tell us much and that is the best kind of teaser trailer. Now we have an official trailer to go along with the release date, and it shows quite a bit more. It's still unclear exactly what we're dealing with, but if the shots of the sky are anything to go by, we have a couple of ideas.

If you watched that first teaser trailer and decided that piqued your interest, maybe pass on this trailer and go into theaters with as little knowledge as possible in September. This seems like the sort of film best experienced when you hardly know anything beyond the title when you walk in the door. The new trailer for Hope has a lot more footage, and we get more shots of whatever the hell we're dealing with, along with hints about the film's tone, including a moment that shows how even the bleakest of films can have a little comedy thrown in.

Hope: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In the remote South Korean village of Hope Harbor, police chief Bum-seok (Hwang Jung- min) and officer Sung-ae (Hoyeon) are called to find a mysterious creature that has wreaked havoc on the village. In the nearby forest, a coterie of hunters, including Sung- ki (Zo In-Sung), set out to track the beast and find themselves hunted instead. But all is not as it seems, and perceptions can be misleading. What begins as ignorance plants the seed of disaster, escalating through human conflict into a tragedy of cosmic proportions.

Hope, written and directed by Na Hong-Jin, stars Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, Hoyeon, Taylor Russell, Cameron Britton, with Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender. Hope was part of the 2026 Cannes Film Festival and will premiere in theaters on September 9, 2026.

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