Posted in: Film Festival, Horror, Movies | Tagged: FMASU, HorrorFest International Film Festival

HorrorFest International Film Festival Announces Full 2026 Lineup

Organizers for the HorrorFest International Film Festival have unveiled the full 2026 lineup, happening September 16–19 in St. George, Utah

Article Summary HorrorFest International Film Festival has revealed its full 2026 lineup for September 16–19 in St. George, Utah.

Six feature films headline HorrorFest 2026, with Goody Goody opening and Never After Dark closing the festival.

Five official short film selections join 47 additional shorts, giving HorrorFest 2026 a packed and varied genre slate.

Tickets for HorrorFest 2026 are on sale now through FMASU for the festival at downtown St. George’s Electric Theater.

The 2026 HorrorFest International Film Festival is set to happen in St. George, Utah, next month, as organizers have revealed the full lineup of films. Six full-length features and five short films have been chosen to lead the event, along with another 47 short-form entries to round out this year's set. Among the chosen movies are Raymond Creamer's Goody Goody to open the event, as well as Magnolia Pictures' Never After Dark, by writer-director Dave Boyle, which will close the festivities. The event will take place from September 16-19 at the historic Electric Theater in downtown St. George. We have the entire rundown for you here, as tickets are still on sale through the Film and Media Alliance of Southern Utah (FMASU).

HorrorFest International Film Festival – Full-Length Film Selections

Goody Goody directed by Raymond Creamer

A planned home birth takes a terrifying turn when an expectant couple, their midwife, and a family member become trapped inside an isolated home during a raging blizzard. As complications mount, it becomes increasingly clear that something far more sinister may be unfolding. The feature directorial debut of Raymond Creamer stars Samantha Robinson, Colleen Foy, Zoe Renee and Colby Hollman.

Never After Dark directed by Dave Boyle

Fresh off winning the 2026 SXSW Midnighter Audience Award, Dave Boyle's supernatural thriller follows a traveling psychic (with a gift for aiding lost souls) who, while on a job, encounters a powerful entity whose dark origins lead to an unexpected source.

Lily's Ritual directed by Manu Herrera

Things aren't necessarily what they seem as four women set out to perform a witchcraft initiation ritual at a remote house deep in the forest in this dark and brutal tale of power, evil, and sacrifice.

Debone directed by Lee Daehan

After being released from prison due to a crime of self-defense, a troubled man vows to do anything to provide for his sickly mother in this provocative, hard-hitting, and often disturbing South Korean import from director Lee Daehan.

Friday the 69th directed by Alex Montilla

Porn filmmakers in 1981 seek to cash in on the slasher craze by making their own independent ripoff that follows a group of spring breaking college coeds as they are stalked by a mysterious killer beekeeper at a camp with a tragic past.

Demonetize directed by Alex Watson

Out-of-work television ghost hunters discover the key to getting their jobs back – and proving ghosts are real – is by working with the last group of people anyone would expect: Social Media Stars.

Short Film Official Selections

"The Sentry" directed by Jake Wachtel

Following its World Premiere at SXSW, "The Sentry" comes to HorrorFest after winning Best International Film at Oscar-qualifying Show Me Shorts. In this subversive twist on the spy thriller, a suave western agent's mission goes off the rails when a Cambodian security guard refuses to become just another casualty. What begins as a casual throwback to classic espionage fun soon unravels into an unexpectedly heartfelt road trip movie.

"What We Leave Behind" directed by Jean-Sébastien Hamel, Alexandra Myotte

From the Montreal filmmaking duo behind A Crab in the Pool, "What We Leave Behind" arrives after its World Premiere at the Locarno Film Festival and North American Premiere at TIFF. Dan has a gaping hole in his neck that won't heal. Why? He can't remember, nor talk about it. Back in the sinister arena of his childhood, he must find the part of himself he once left behind that prevents him, now an adult, from being whole.

"Open Mic" directed by Jano Pita

A stand-up comedian's difficult night onstage takes a grotesque turn when her body begins reacting in increasingly horrifying ways. Director Jano Pita previously competed in SXSW's Midnight Short Competition with Apotemnofilia, while his earlier short Teratoma collected awards at more than 40 genre festivals.

"Hell" directed by Parker Croft

In this darkly realized animated short, we're taken to a place where dreams are real, wishes come true, and everything is always awful for everyone. In "Hell," we follow the patriarch of a dying farm as he is methodically ground down by the machinery of despair. Croft's previous short, As Easy As Closing Your Eyes, amassed 144 awards across its festival run.

"Breeder" directed by Sapphire Sandalo

In this slice of Filipino folklore, a woman on the fence about having children finds herself hunted by a demonic horse-man. The short arrives after selections at Overlook Film Festival, Panic Fest, Chattanooga Film Festival, and Fantasia, with a producing team that includes executive producers Roman Coppola and Eduardo Sánchez.

Additional Short Selections

"3:03 AM" – Kolya Denton

"99 Ghosts" – Gonzalo Torrens

"A Breach Within" – Jean-François Leblanc

"A Hand to Hold" – Philip Clyde-Smith

"Arcana" – Lester Platt

"Artichoke" – Amir Moini

"Camp Evergreen" – Connor England

"Come Sunrise" – Ben Vasion

"CreAtIon" – Sav Vivanco, Angela Grace Aguas

"Do Not Watch" – Andy Matthews, Aaron Tharp

"Dopamine-Box" – Karson Knudsen

"Ethel" – Micah Schultz

"Fiesta No Mas" – Amy Pope

"Happening…" – Gn-Ju

"Happy" – Victor Basallote

"Hillcrest" – Cary Leavy

"In My Skin" – Erica Amato

"It's a Wonderful Night of the Living Dead" – John Bell, Dan Bell

"It's Not Haunted" – Porter Justus

"My Name is John" – Jordan A. Roman

"My Severed Arm" – Casey de Fremery

"Night Feeds" – Rana Roy

"Night Ticket Seller" – Peter Chan

"No Volveré" – Jan Bross

"Obey!" – Jordan Wippell

"Orson Welles in Salt Lake City" – Max Bennion

"Parasomnia" – Charlton Lansley

"She Felt Like Murder!" – Ryan Clausen

"Slow" – Rebecca Berrih

"The Candle" – Ren Ariel Sano

"The Deep Vessel" – Sean Cruser

"The Gates of Irkalla" – Alexi Tsitlakidis

"The Last Snow" – Rodolphe Bouquet-Populus

"The Me in the TV" – Gordon Phillips

"The Smother" – Ben Kadie

"The Stolen Future" – Vedd V. Rawtaani

"The Sweater" – Jeff Call

"The Taste of Your Scales" – Rafaël Beauchamp

"The Witchening" – MK Kopp

"The Worms" – William Cowser

"Theater of Mystery" – Matthew Rosvally

"There is Always a Monster" – Gaston Haag

"Trial 670" – Hailey Jackson Boucher

"Untainted Sky" – Madeline Bradley

"Voicemail" – Benjamin L. Brown

"Worst Thing You've Ever Done" – PJ Germain

"Xarax" – Salil Jason Fernandez

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