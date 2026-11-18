Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: how the grinch stole christmas, jim carrey, ron howard

How The Grinch Stole Christmas Sequel? Howard & Carrey In No Rush

While there is a story idea for a How The Grinch Stole Christmas sequel out there, Ron Howard and Jim Carrey are in no rush to make it.

Article Summary Ron Howard says a How the Grinch Stole Christmas sequel is possible, but only if the team lands a truly great script.

Howard revealed there is a story idea and strong writers involved, but no completed script for How the Grinch Stole Christmas 2.

Jim Carrey and Ron Howard are aligned: they will not return to How the Grinch Stole Christmas unless it can be great.

Despite years of sequel rumors, the long-awaited How the Grinch Stole Christmas follow-up still sounds far from happening.

How The Grinch Stole Christmas has become a holiday staple in many households, including mine. It's the first movie we put on Christmas morning. Of course, I mean the 2000 live-action film directed by Ron Howard and starring Jim Carrey as The Grinch. The film made great money at the box office that year, and has made who knows how much in the 26 years since. Sequel rumors have persisted for years, and Howard has given new comments on how close it might be to actually happening. The short answer? Not very, as he told People.

How The Grinch Stole Christmas 2 Would Print Money

"I just have to caution everybody that Jim [Carrey] and I aren't gonna go forward unless we think we have a great script, and we don't even have a script right now," Howard told People. "We have really good writers and an idea that I'm excited about that I think is very much in keeping with the spirit of Dr. Seuss, his blend of comedy and fantasy. So I'm very pleased with what we have to work with, but I don't wanna make any promises that it's happening because Jim and I are aligned on one thing — we're not gonna go forward unless we believe it has a chance to be great."

I get that there is not a rush here, but shouldn't there be? Neither of them is getting any younger, with Howard being 72 and Carrey now 64. I am sure that Carrey would never sign up for what it would take to turn into the Grinch again, but as he gets older, I assume the number to get him to agree to the torturous process gets higher. And what about Taylor Momsen? I am sure she would come back and probably write some new songs for the soundtrack as well. I really don't think this is ever going to happen, if I had to put money on it. So this is all just wishful thinking.

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